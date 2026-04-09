New Volkswagen Taigun Debuts – Gets Fresh Design, Pano Sunroof, 8-Speed AT

Volkswagen has officially revealed the updated Taigun in India, bringing in a host of changes across design, features and powertrain. This update aims to keep Taigun competitive in the mid-size SUV segment, which continues to see strong demand and frequent updates from rivals.

With this refresh, Taigun builds on its existing strengths such as driving dynamics and safety, while adding more modern styling elements and improved in-cabin tech. The overall silhouette remains largely unchanged, but the updates give it a more premium and contemporary look.

Updated Design, New Lighting Elements

The new Taigun gets noticeable changes at both the front and rear. One of the biggest highlights is the addition of an illuminated Volkswagen logo at the front, paired with a connecting light band across the grille. This is a first for the model and adds to its visual appeal, especially at night.

At the rear, Taigun now features a full-width LED tail lamp setup with sequential turn indicators. The bumper design has also been revised, while new glossy black alloy wheels further enhance its sporty stance. Volkswagen has also introduced new colours like Avocado Pearl and Steel Grey, along with existing shades such as Wild Cherry Red, Candy White, Deep Black Pearl and Reflex Silver.

Expanded Variant Lineup, More Features

Volkswagen has expanded Taigun’s variant lineup with options like Comfortline, Highline, Highline Plus, Topline, GT Line, GT Plus Chrome and GT Plus Sport. This allows buyers to choose from a wider range of configurations based on their needs.

Feature additions are a key highlight of this update. Taigun now gets a larger 25.65 cm infotainment system and a new 26.03 cm digital instrument cluster. Other additions include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and improved connected features.

The SUV also gets ‘Hello Volkswagen’ voice assistant powered by AI, along with turn-by-turn navigation and real-time updates. Higher variants offer premium touches like illuminated logos, new upholstery options and enhanced interior trims.

Engine Options Continue, New Gearbox Introduced

Mechanically, Taigun continues with the same set of turbo petrol engines. The 1.0-litre TSI engine produces around 115 PS and 178 Nm, while the more powerful 1.5-litre TSI delivers 150 PS and 250 Nm.

A major update is the introduction of a new 8-speed automatic gearbox with the 1.0L engine, replacing the earlier unit. This is expected to improve overall drivability and efficiency. The 1.5L engine continues with the 7-speed DSG gearbox and also retains features like active cylinder technology.

Safety, Comfort And Ownership Benefits

Taigun continues to offer a strong safety package with 6 airbags, electronic stability control, multi-collision braking, hill hold assist and brake disc wiping. It also retains its 5-star Global NCAP safety rating for both adult and child occupants.

On the comfort front, features like smart touch climatronic AC, rear windshield wiper with intermittent control and ventilated seats enhance the overall experience. Volkswagen is also offering a standard ownership package that includes a 4-year warranty, 4-year roadside assistance and 3 free services.

With this update, Volkswagen has focused on enhancing Taigun’s appeal without altering its core identity. The addition of new design elements, improved features and a new gearbox should help it stay competitive in a crowded segment dominated by players like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Victoris, Toyota Hyryder and Tata Sierra. Prices will be announced soon.