New Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Debuts – Production Starts Ahead Of Launch

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has officially commenced production of the facelifted Taigun at its Pune (Chakan) plant. This comes just ahead of the SUV’s India debut scheduled for April 9, 2026, marking an important update for one of Volkswagen’s key products in the country.

The new Taigun continues to be manufactured under the Group’s ‘Make in India, for India and the world’ strategy. With high levels of localisation, the Pune facility not only caters to domestic demand but also serves as an export hub. Since its launch in 2021, over 1.43 lakh units of Taigun have been produced, with around 30% exported to global markets.

Bolder Design With New Signature Elements

With the facelift, Taigun gets a refreshed design aimed at delivering a more modern and premium appeal. While official details are limited, the company has confirmed that the SUV will feature updated styling elements along with enhancements based on customer feedback. The focus is on improving everyday usability, comfort, and convenience.

The updated model is expected to introduce new lighting elements, revised bumpers and a sharper overall design language. Feature upgrades are also likely, aimed at offering a more premium in-cabin experience and improved technology.

Interior & Feature Upgrades Expected

Inside, Taigun facelift is expected to borrow several updates from the recently launched Skoda Kushaq facelift. This could include a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster and an upgraded tech package.

Features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and enhanced connectivity options are also likely to be introduced. These additions are aimed at improving comfort and convenience, helping Taigun stay competitive in a segment where feature-rich offerings are becoming the norm.

Same Engines, New Gearbox Likely

Mechanically, Taigun facelift is expected to continue with the existing turbo petrol engine options. These include the 1.0-litre TSI engine producing 115 PS and the 1.5-litre TSI engine delivering 150 PS.

However, a key update could come in the form of a new 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox for the 1.0-litre engine, replacing the current 6-speed automatic. The 1.5-litre engine is likely to continue with the 7-speed DSG transmission.

Strong Focus On Safety And Driving Dynamics

Volkswagen states that the new Taigun has been engineered to suit Indian driving conditions while maintaining its core strengths. These include European driving dynamics, a comfortable ride quality and strong safety credentials. The current model offers a 5-star safety rating, and similar standards are expected to continue with the facelift.

With production now underway and launch just days away, the new Taigun is expected to bring meaningful updates in design, features and overall appeal, strengthening Volkswagen’s position in the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment.