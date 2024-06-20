New Volkswagen Tharu XR SUV Debuts – Taigun With A New Face, 4.35m Long (Creta Rival)

Upcoming Tharu XR’s exterior profile is inspired by other VW SUVs such as T-Cross, Taigun and Tiguan L Pro

With massive fan following for its SUVs in the Chinese market, Volkswagen has worked proactively to introduce updates and new models at regular intervals. As part of that strategy, the newest SUV to be launched in China is the Tharu XR. It will be positioned between the existing VW T-Cross and VW Tharu.

Volkswagen Tharu XR – First Official Photos

Basic details about the VW Tharu XR SUV were revealed earlier by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Volkswagen has now released the official photos of the SUV, along with some more information. It is apparent that Tharu XR takes design cues from the VW T-Cross and India-spec VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. The front fascia seems different, with styling cues taken from the larger VW Tiguan L Pro.

Some of the key features include the sharper lighting elements, full-width LED light strip and large bumper intakes. A fresh set of alloy wheels can be seen. VW Tharu XR gets sportier tail lamps that come in a smoked finish. Volkswagen is expected to offer two different formats for the SUV. Some variants could get chrome accents whereas others can have blacked-out bits around the bodywork.

Tharu XR will be manufactured as part of the SAIC Volkswagen joint venture in China. Market launch is expected later this year. It is to note that Volkswagen already sells the regular Tharu in China. This model is also locally produced in China by SAIC.

Upcoming Tharu XR is 4,355 mm long, 1,762 mm wide and 1,605 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. The wheelbase is the same as the Taigun sold in India and the Chinese-spec T-Cross. All these SUVs are underpinned by the same MQB A0 platform. However, Tharu XR is longer than the T-Cross and shorter than the standard Tharu. The latter is 103 mm longer and has an additional 29 mm of wheelbase.

Compared to the India-spec Taigun, this new Volkswagen SUV is longer by 134mm. Width and height are almost similar while the wheelbase is exactly the same, at 2,651 mm. At this length, the new VW Tharu XR SUV will be able to compete with Hyundai Creta more efficiently, which is 4.30m in length. Creta in China is on sale as ix25.

Interiors and features

Volkswagen is yet to reveal detailed information about the features of upcoming Tharu XR. The SUV is expected to get features such as a panoramic sunroof, electric ORVMs, electric tailgate, leather seats, large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charger and cruise control. Safety kit will include ESP, traction control system, reverse camera, rear traffic alert and electronic parking brake with auto hold function.

Volkswagen Tharu XR – Powertrain options

Upcoming VW Tharu XR is expected to get a 1.5-litre NA petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine options. The turbo unit generates 160 PS and 250 Nm. This engine will be mated to a 7-speed DSG. To be slotted between the T-Cross and the standard Tharu, upcoming Tharu XR will be priced accordingly. The T-Cross is currently available at a starting price of ¥115,900 (Rs 13.32 lakh). Standard Tharu SUV starts at ¥158,600 (Rs 18.23 lakh).