New VW Electric SUV Debuts – 4.2m Long, 490L Boot, Futuristic Looks

Volkswagen has already debuted the ID. Polo and ID. Polo GTI at 2025 Munich Motor Show in Germany. Apart from these two, there was a third electric vehicle that VW showcased. This is the ID. Cross Concept, which could spawn a production version some time next year in the form of an electric version of T-Cross.

New VW Electric SUV Debuts

Volkswagen ID. Cross Concept is a rather important one as it has immense sales potential for the brand. While the company has not confirmed it, ID. Cross Concept will spawn a production version in the form of T-Cross EV. Like ID. Every1 Concept might take up the name of ID. Up or Up EV when launched.

Both vehicles have the word ‘Cross’ in them and they fall in the same dimensions. Speaking of, ID. Cross measures 4,161 mm in length, which is similar to T-Cross’s length of 4,127 mm. ID. Cross has a wheelbase of 2,601 mm, which is almost similar to the 2,600 mm wheelbase of ID. Polo. There’s also a 490L boot and a 25L frunk.

ID. Cross bears ID family’s friendly design language, but has greater amount of details in it, than what we saw with ID. Polo.?? There’s a flat-ish bonnet, a connecting LED DRL light bar, an illuminated logo, illuminated highlights on bumper and around what looks like radar module for ADAS, thick body cladding, illuminated highlights on C Pillars, large 21” wheels and connected LED tail lights.

Vanilla Chai interior

On the inside, ID. Cross Concept takes a lot of design cues from ID2.all Concept that spawned ID. Polo production (or close-to-production) version. There’s a 13-inch free-standing infotainment screen in the middle along with a few physical controls below it, followed by a floating centre console.

An 11-inch TFT instrument cluster lies behind a double D-cut 2-spoke steering wheel with physical buttons. The interior colour theme used by VW ID. Cross is called Vanilla Chai, which is like a pinkish beige shade. Creating a calming environment are ambient lighting and sleeping area created by folding flat front and rear seats.

The company has not revealed battery specs of VW ID. Cross Concept yet. However, it could share similar powertrains as ID. Polo. Promised range is 420 km on a single charge. There will be a single electric motor powering the front wheels with a peak power rating of around 208 bhp. Pricing is not out, but one can speculate a starting price of EUR 25,000 (Rs 25.8 lakh).