New VW Polo Electric Launch Price Euro 25k (Rs 28 L) – 4m Long, 52 kWh, 455 Kms Range

All-new Volkswagen ID. Polo EV offers two battery pack options, with the larger pack delivering a certified range of 455 km

One of Volkswagen’s best-selling models, the Polo is now available in an all-electric form. Pre-sales have commenced in Germany and more European markets will be covered in the near future. Production is planned to commence in summer 2026, while deliveries are expected in fall 2026 (September–November). Polo EV will also have a GTI version, Volkswagen’s first electric GTI, which will be available in 2027. Let’s check out the details.

VW ID. Polo EV – Performance, range

Polo EV is underpinned by the new MEB+ EV platform and has a front-wheel drive configuration. Battery pack options include a 37 kWh lithium iron phosphate unit and a 52 kWh pack with nickel-manganese-cobalt chemistry. With the smaller battery pack, two variants with 85 kW (116 PS) and 99 kW (135 PS) electric motors, respectively, are on offer.

These have a range of up to 329 km. DC fast charging is supported up to 90 kW, allowing 10-80% charge in approximately 27 minutes. The variant with the larger battery pack utilizes a 155 kW (211 PS) electric motor. It offers a range of 455 km. This variant supports 105 kW DC fast charging. 10-80% charge can be achieved in around 24 minutes. The upcoming ID Polo GTI variant will have a 166 kW (226 PS) electric motor.

Exterior profile

Production version of Polo EV has largely the same profile as the ID.2all concept unveiled in 2023. Key features include top-mounted DRLs, illuminated VW logo, sleek headlamps, a closed-off grille and a prominent bumper with slatted inserts. Side profile has blacked-out ORVMs and side skirts, circular wheel arches, distinctive dual-tone alloy wheels and C-pillar mounted rear door handles.

Polo EV has a gently sloping roofline, which complements its elegant profile. The charging port is mounted above the right front fender. At the rear, Polo EV has a raked windshield and spoiler, and stylish taillamps in a connected format. The ‘Polo’ badging appears to be illuminated.

Dimensionally, Polo EV is 4,053 mm long, 1,816 mm wide and 1,530 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. Since it is based on a dedicated electric platform, Polo EV has more space for passengers. As compared to the ICE-powered Polo, the boot space with the electric version has also increased from 351 to 441 litres. This can be further increased to 1,243 litres with the rear seats folded.

Interior, equipment

Inside, the Polo EV offers a welcoming blend of the old and the new. This is as per the brand’s ‘Pure Positive’ design language. Key features include a 13-inch centrally mounted infotainment system and a 10-inch instrument console. There are physical buttons for frequently used functions such as climate control and audio.

Volkswagen has provided a retro display mode that selects a classic UI for the instrument console. Polo EV is available in three trim levels – Trend, Life and Style. Features available with the Trend trim include LED headlights, lane assist and side assist. Life trim gets additional features such as a rear camera, wireless phone charging, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and adaptive cruise control.

Polo EV top-trim ‘Style’ gets more features such as an illuminated VW logo, LED matrix headlights, 3D tail lamps, dual zone climate control and sport comfort seats. The EV has Vehicle-to-Load function as standard. Volkswagen is also offering some optional features with the Polo EV. These include a panoramic glass roof, a 425-watt Harman Kardon sound system and pneumatic massage function on the front seats.