New VW Taigun Matte Black Colour Spied Testing With Kushaq

Taigun and Kushaq are the most powerful vehicles in the Compact SUV segment with 148 bhp

VW Taigun was launched in India as part of India 2.0 strategy by Skoda VW Group India. This strategy has spawned 4 vehicles in the country based on an India-specific platform named MQB A0 IN. 2 sedans and 2 SUVs are based on this platform sold under Volkswagen and Skoda branding.

Slavia and Virtus are sedans and Kushaq and Taigun are compact SUVs. Despite all 4 vehicles getting the same set of engines, Skoda does slightly better than Volkswagen in terms of sales. Slavia can also be credited with some of the heavy liftings it did to make sedans popular again.

But today, we have witnessed a new set of test mules consisting of 2 Taiguns and a Kushaq. The main highlight of these test mules is one Taigun which was finished in Matte Black or Matte Grey. A colour which is not currently on offer.

VW Taigun Matte Black Spied

Taigun SUV was launched last year at a starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh for the base variant, with the top-of-the-line variant at Rs. 17.49 lakh. Now, the price of Taigun has gone up ranging from Rs 11.40 lakh to Rs 18.60 lakh, ex-sh. Rest of the compact SUVs start at a price point around Rs. 10.5 lakh mark as seen in our recent comparison. Take a look at Artillery Rattler Custom’s video below.

For the extra money, Taigun and Kushaq offer nothing special. In fact, Kushaq and Taigun don’t get a panoramic sunroof or even rear disc brakes. They also get smaller 205-section tyres. At the entry level, Kushaq and Taigun offer 1.0L 3-cylinder turbo petrol engines. While competition offers 1.5L 4-cylinder naturally aspirated engines.

As far as the test mules are concerned, we don’t know exactly what is cooking at VW labs. Since all of them had red number plates, it is likely that all of them are testing some new equipment. Could it be the AWD hardware coupled with 1.5L engines. Now that Grand Vitara and HyRyder offer AWD systems sourced by Suzuki.

Specs & Features

Taigun registered lowest sales in August 2022 since its launch. Volkswagen needs to give some updates to push the sales numbers forward. VW had recently launched the Anniversary Edition coupled with 3 new colours Rising Blue, Curcuma Yellow and Wild Cherry Red. These colours were in addition to Candy White, Reflex Silver and Carbon Steel Grey.

Both Kushaq and Taigun get a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI unit and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder TSI engine option. The former makes 114 bhp and 178 Nm while the latter kicks out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic torque converter and a 7-speed DSG.