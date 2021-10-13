New VW Tiagun SUV From Rs 28k Per Month – Via Subscription Model

Taigun is the fourth car from the Volkswagen lineup to offered with a subscription program

Volkswagen recently launched the new Taigun in India last month with prices starting at Rs 10.49 lakh and going up to Rs 17.49 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) for the top-spec trim. The compact crossover is the first model from the German auto brand under the India 2.0 program.

Earlier in July this year, the Czech cousin of VW, Skoda, launched its iteration of the SUV named Kushaq which kickstarted the India 2.0 program. Both SUVs are underpinned by the India-specific MQB A0 IN architecture which is claimed to be over 90 percent localised.

While Taigun has been priced competitively, Volkswagen is offering consumers other options for ownership of the SUV. The German carmaker will be offering Taigun on a subscription basis with monthly rentals starting at Rs 28,000. The company has joined hands with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd., an Omni Channel Mobility Solutions provider, to offer a monthly subscription to Taigun.

Details of Taigun Subscription model

The car can be subscribed for a period of 24, 36 and 48 months and will be offered with benefits such as periodic maintenance, 100% on-road financing and insurance cover. Beneficiaries will also have the option to upgrade or return the car at the end of the lease period. The car will be flaunting a white registration plate as usual in privately-owned cars.

The German marque will be offering this service to 30 VW outlets in seven locations of the country including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai. These locations are part of Phase 1 of this new subscription model and Volkswagen is looking to offer the new scheme at more locations in a phased manner. The subscription model of Taigun has gone live since October 1, 2021.

Earlier in September last year, Volkswagen introduced the subscription program for models like Polo, Vento and T-Roc. Many automakers in the recent past have come up with subscription plans for car models which allow customers to own a car for a specific period of time without having to pay the full amount for the car. These plans are especially useful for those changing their work base constantly.

Trims, Powertrain Options

Taigun is offered in two broad trims namely Dynamic Line and Performance Line. The former consists of variants including Comfortline, Highline and Topline whereas the latter is available in GT and GT Plus variants. The Dynamic Line is offered with a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine that kicks out 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque.

This unit is paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. GT Line is offered with a 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol engine that pumps out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options for this motor include a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.