New WardWizard Electric Scooters Teased – Dec 2021 Sales At 3,860 Units

WardWizard Joy e-bike sales at 3,860 units in December 2021 – New high-speed electric scooters to be unveiled on 10th Jan 2022

WardWizard reports Joy e-bike electric vehicle sales at 3,860 units in December 2021. As sales steadily increase, the company is ready to launch its first-ever ‘Made-in-India’ high-speed electric scooters in January 2022. The Wolf+ and next-gen Nanu+ high speed scooters will be shown on January 10,2022.

2021 has been a favourable year for electric two-wheelers. For the most part, companies have been able to report substantial growth in sales volume when compared to low base numbers the previous year. The need for personal mobility continues to be a priority for many. With Covid-19 restrictions ongoing and the pandemic refusing to die down, people have had to make arrangements as far as daily commute is concerned.

10k EVs sold in last quarter

Two wheelers as we know are an essential mode of transport in India. And petrol prices have continued to fluctuate. At the same time, the government has drafted policies to get people to make a shift to EVs. This adaptation is being encouraged through rebates announced on new electric vehicle purchases when they match parameters that qualify them for rebates.

This initial saving on purchase cost, and estimated cost savings on vehicle running costs are what people are now beginning to evaluate. YoY growth is reported at 548 percent compared to December 2020.

A year earlier, WardWizard December sales were reported at 595 units. For FY22, the company has already sold 17k units in the three quarters concluded. For April- December 2021, Joy e-bikes has reported 570 percent growth. In Q3 FY22 (October – December), the company sold 10k units. A first for the company.

High demand for high-speed scooter

Sheetal Bhalerao, Chief Operations Officer, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, said, “Electric two-wheelers are becoming part of a large number of households in both the urban and semi-urban cities. Encouraged by the green mobility revolution in the country, EVs are becoming the preferred mobility solution for many new riders.

As there is a high demand for high-speed scooter models, the company is launching their first-ever ‘Made-in-India’ high-speed scooter models in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. To further meet the growing market demand, the company will be continuing to strengthen its presence across the country and also making investments to facilitate the growth of the electric vehicle industry.”

For now, with electric two wheeler sales on the rise, the space is starting to pick up some momentum. Sales growth is testimony to increased interest. Alongside new age manufacturers, even more established companies are continuing with acquisitions and R&D.