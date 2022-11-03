New Xpulse 200T Fully Revealed – Walkaround Video

Earlier, 200T used to make 17.83 bhp and 16.15 Nm from its 199.6cc air/oil cooled engine and New Xpulse 200T 4V will make 18.8 bhp and 17.35 Nm

At the pricier end of Hero’s motorcycle spectrum, we have XPulse and Xtreme series. Xtreme series consists of Xtreme 160R, a street fighter, and Xtreme 200S, a sports bike/sports tourer. Xpulse series consists of the rather brilliant XPulse 200 off-roader and XPulse 200T tourer.

Soon, Hero will have much more capable flagships in the form of a 300cc to 400cc+ Xpulse off-roader, Xpulse tourer and an Xtreme sports bike/sports tourer. Until then, XPulse 200 series is the flagship. Hero is now gearing up to launch the New Xpulse 200T 4V to give it a refresh. This is that shot in the veins that Xpulse 200T needed as it was overshadowed by its off-roading sibling.

New Xpulse 200T 4V Walkaround

Looks like Hero has given a thorough facelift for New Xpulse 200T 4V. Changes are not pretty significant. Yet, they make their presence known. Right off the bat, we can spot a new fly-screen that first made its debut on the Xpulse 200T Scrambler concept back in 2018. Headlamp assembly is still the same, but with this new fly-screen, it looks much sharper. Take a look at V8 Historia De Motores’s video below.

Unlike the Scrambler concept, New Xpulse 200T 4V fly-screen will be body coloured as opposed to funky neon yellow. Front forks were exposed before. With the update, we can see fork gaiters that enhance the retro appeal along with fly-screen. Other visual changes include a belly pan. This was also present in the Scrambler concept.

Along with these, we also get a new grab rail made which is tube type, as opposed to rack-type unit shared with Xpulse 200 off-roader. Handlebars seem to be raised more than before that will certainly aid in touring comfort. Even though the changes are minor, they come together beautifully and lend the New Xpulse 200T 4V a brand-new look, especially with new dual-tone colour schemes.

Specs & Features

Hero MotoCorp is not making some design changes and calling it a day for this update. No, sir/ma’am. This is much more profound than that. This update will bring in the new 4V head that its off-road sibling received earlier this year. This will ensure better breathability and since the new valves are lighter, they’ll rev higher and see less wear and tear in the long run.

Earlier, 200T used to make 17.83 bhp at 8,500 RPM and 16.15 Nm of torque at 6,500 RPM from its 199.6cc air/oil cooled engine. 200 4V off-roader makes 18.8 bhp at 8,500 RPM and 17.35 Nm at 6,500 RPM. These figures are likely to be translated to New Xpulse 200T 4V. Its oil-cooling radiator is enlarged too, just like Xpulse off-roader.

With the off-roader, 4V head costs Rs. 10,000 more. 200T currently costs Rs. 1.24 lakh (ex-sh) and with this update, we can see pricing go till Rs. 1.34 (ex-sh). Launch is likely to happen very soon and will take on Honda Hornet 2.0 and the likes with respect to price. Features like Bluetooth connectivity will be retained with this update.