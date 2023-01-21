New Yamaha 150cc Classic Motorcycle Launch Price 13.4k Yuan (Rs 1.6 L)

Currently available only in China, Yamaha GT150 Fazer could be introduced in other markets at a later date

In the world of motorcycles, the classic retro look is making a resurgence. It is essentially a timeless design that appeals to folks across age groups. With that in mind, Yamaha has launched GT150 Fazer in China.

Retail price starts at 13,390 yuan, which is approximately Rs 1.60 lakh. Yamaha GT150 Fazer borrows a significant percentage of its hardware and equipment from other 150cc bikes like FZ15, Fazer 150 and Crosser 150.

Yamaha 150cc Classic Motorcycle

Yamaha GT150 Fazer has a graceful design, something that is pleasing to the eyes. The bike has friendly vibes and is available in colour options of white, dark grey, light grey and blue. Across all colour variants, much of the bike has a blacked-out lower section. It includes the fenders, alloy wheels, exhaust, engine and front and rear suspension.

Some of the signature retro bits include round headlamp, rear view mirrors and turn signals. Other highlights include all-LED lights, 12V DC charging socket, fork gaiters, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, tan leather seat in quilted pattern and tracker style side panels. The bike has a round full digital instrument panel that displays a range of information.

For everyday commutes, Yamaha GT150 Fazer ticks all the right boxes. It has a slender profile, which will be useful in negotiating heavy traffic. Seat height is 800 mm, which should ensure easy handling and manoeuvrability. The bike has a long seat and seems adequate for two adults. However, a grab rail is missing. It may be offered as an accessory.

Users can expect optimal comfort with centrally placed footpegs and pulled-back, raised handlebar. While the bike is primarily for city commutes, it seems capable of handling some mild off-roads as well. Features like handlebar brace and dual-purpose block pattern tyres will be useful in off-road environments.

Yamaha GT150 Fazer performance

Engine used onboard Yamaha GT150 Fazer is a 149cc unit that has the same bore and stroke as that of FZ15, Fazer 150 and Crosser 150. The air cooled, 2 valve, SOHC motor generates 12.3 hp of max power at 7,500 rpm and 12.4 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Suspension duties onboard New Yamaha 150cc Classic are performed by telescopic front forks and dual rear suspension. The bike has 18-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 90/90 front and 100/80 rear tyres. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at both ends. The bike has a 1,330 mm wheelbase and weighs 126 kg. It has a 12.5 litre fuel tank.

With growing popularity of retro bikes in India, Yamaha GT150 Fazer seems like a suitable candidate to be introduced here. However, it is not certain if and when GT150 Fazer will be launched in India. Yamaha India offers retro-styled FZ-X, although it doesn’t look as elegant as GT150 Fazer. Yamaha already has the 150cc platform in India, so launching GT150 Fazer here shouldn’t be much of an issue.