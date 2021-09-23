New Yamaha Aerox 155 Vs Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter – Specs Comparison

Yamaha Aerox is a lot closer to being a proper Maxi scooter than SXR 160, thanks to its engine output

Yamaha has launched its first Maxi-style scooter in India in the form of Aerox 155. The Maxi scooter space in India is pretty unexplored at the moment with the only notable inclusion being Aprilia SXR 160 which was launched last year. The Japanese brand homologated Aerox 155 earlier last month.

While it won’t specifically cater to the mass segment of scooter buyers, it will definitely create a buzz in the market for those seeking a fun-to-ride scooter. Hence, a comparison of Aerox 155 with its only rival SXR 160 is in order to check how each one stacks up against the other.

Design & Dimensions

Starting with design, both scooters get a Maxi styling with sharp features comprising a front-heavy faired body. It is to be noted that both aren’t full-fledged Maxi scooters as they only provide a visual appeal and only borrow the design aspect from the premium segment of scooters. Both scooters get a twin headlamp setup upfront in the apron with integrated turn indicators and position lights.

SXR 160 also gets a large visor which Aerox 155 misses out on. Further, Aerox 155 gets a single-piece stepped-up seat whereas the single-piece saddle of SXR 160 is very much flat throughout. Also, the Japanese scooter features separate floorboards for both feet of the rider whereas its Italian counterpart gets a flat floorboard. In terms of dimensions, Aerox is longer than SXR but shorter and slimmer than its nearest rival. It also gets a smaller fuel tank of 5.5-litre capacity.

Features And Specs

In terms of features, both scooters offer a wide range of niceties. Common features on offer include LED headlight and taillights and a USB charging port. Moreover, both scooters get a fully digital instrument console compatible with Bluetooth and Smartphone connectivity. However, Aerox offers a tad more gizmos such as keyless entry and engine start/stop system and a slightly greater under-seat storage at 25 litres.

Getting into hardware configurations, while Aerox is underpinned by an underbone chassis, SXR features a tubular chassis. Both scooters get telescopic forks upfront while rear suspension units comprise a mono-shock unit and twin shock absorbers in Aprilia and Yamaha. Braking duties on both scooters are carried out by a disc brake at front and drum brake at rear. Further, both scooters ride on 14-inch alloy wheels shod by tubeless tyres.

Performance And Price

It is in this department that Yamaha clearly outclasses Aprilia. The 155cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor powering Aerox pumps out 14.75 bhp and 13.8 Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the larger 160cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor propelling SXR only generates 10.8 bhp and 11.6 Nm of peak torque. The Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology in Aerox further improves rideability and power delivery from the motor.

Both Maxi-style scooters are closely priced to each other. While the Italian scooter is priced at Rs 1.25 lakh, its Japanese counterpart is being offered at a starting price of Rs 1.29 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.