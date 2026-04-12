New Yamaha Aerox E Review – Sportier, But Less Practical

Last year, Yamaha entered India’s EV space with EC-06, which is offered at a price tag of Rs 1.67 lakh (Ex-sh) and promises 169 km of range on a single charge with a fixed 4 kWh battery. Now, Yamaha is expanding their EV lineup with Aerox E — a sportier, more premium electric scooter aimed at enthusiasts.

Aerox E is a sportier, more premium, more tech loaded, better equipped, non step-through electric scooter with removable battery pack for charging convenience. Launch is yet to happen, so the prices are not yet out. We experienced Yamaha Aerox E at the media ride in Amby Valley and here is what we think about it.

Yamaha Aerox E First Ride Review

Yamaha Aerox E looks almost identical to its ICE counterpart Aerox 155, except for the colour. Aerox E comes in just one colour. White is the base colour, which is contrasted by Teal on the bodywork and on rear swingarm.

Attributes like large LED headlights on the apron, all-LED lighting, front and rear disc brakes, single-channel ABS on front wheel, 14-inch alloy wheels, 140-section rear tyre, keyless go feature with the smart key, sophisticated switchgear to control the premium TFT instrument cluster with music, weather and navigation features, traction control and others are notable.

Yamaha could have made Aerox E a step-through scooter and offered a flat floorboard. However, this central spine, where fuel tank used to be on Aerox 155, now serves as a clever storage solution for the off-board charger and its cable, something which EC-06 does not have. This ensures the smaller boot of Aerox E (when compared to EC-06) is fully usable.

This is where the two removable battery packs are, 1.5 kWh each. There is an LCD screen on the batteries which shows individual SOC (State Of Charge) so that user can decide to take out the battery with least SOC first. Same individual SOC is shown on instrument cluster too. There is a plastic flap which locks these batteries in place and it had come off from its hinged position on the scooter we experienced.

Aerox E has a concealed glovebox behind the apron which also has a USB charging port. The single-piece seat is stepped at the back and even the rider’s area is sloping forward. It gets both side stand and a main stand as standard, which is a good thing. ORVMs are large and quite functional too.

Specs & Powertrain

The 3 kWh combined battery capacity on the Aerox E promises a range of 117 km on a single charge, which is much lower than the 169 km promised by EC-06 from its 4 kWh battery pack. Charging is faster on Aerox E as 0-100% SOC takes 3h and 10 m for one battery and 6h 20m for both batteries. Charging time for 0-100% on EC-06 was around 10 hours.

Yamaha has given Aerox E a more powerful electric motor than EC-06, which is rated at 12.6 bhp of peak power and 48 Nm of peak torque. This motor drives rear wheel via a belt drive system, which is a tad smoother than EC-06’s chain drive. There are three riding modes – ECO, STD and PWR. Only Aerox E gets a Boost Mode which will unlock a higher top speed of 95.5 km/h. Kerb weight is 139 kg.

Performance and Boost Mode

Specs on paper look rather appealing, but the experience from Yamaha Aerox E’s powertrain is a mixed bag, when compared to EC-06. For starters, there is a pronounced lag in power delivery every time you twist the throttle. This delay is a little more than a second and it gets annoying, especially after you experience the instantaneous power delivery of EC-06.

Interestingly, Aerox E defaults to ECO mode every time it is switched on, unlike EC-06 which retains the last selected riding mode. It would have been better if Aerox E offered the same functionality. On the bright side, Aerox E allows riding mode changes even when the throttle is on, which EC-06 cannot do, requiring rider to drop the throttle to change riding mode.

Boost Mode and 95.5 km/h top speed looked like a distant reality to us as we faced issues on the unit we experienced. The first time we activated Boost Mode, our unit went into ‘Limp Home’ mode with a Turtle tell-tale sign flashing beside the TFT screen. Second time we tried Boost Mode, we saw the surge in performance initially, but at around 72 km/h mark, Aerox E went into ‘Limp Home’ mode again.

Only, this time, there were battery malfunction signals flashing on TFT screen, which was a result of overheating, as revealed by Yamaha personnel. When this happened, our Aerox E unit did not start for around an hour. Also, our unit would randomly switch to ECO mode at its will even when gently riding the scooter around. These problems are limited to the unit we experienced, as confirmed by Yamaha.

Riding Experience

Where ride and handling are concerned, Aerox E feels significantly sportier than the already sporty EC-06. We thought EC-06 had a stiff suspension setup and Aerox E is stiffer still. On broken roads and rough patches, Aerox E gets very uncomfortable pretty soon. This unlocks a fun quotient on smoother tarmac and nice twisties. Braking performance of Aerox E is sharp and precise. Single channel ABS works quite well.

Ergonomically, Yamaha Aerox E leaves much to be desired, especially for a 182 cm tall individual like myself. For starters, the sporty and sloping seat pushes rider further, making me scoot back up frequently. Also, the instrument cluster is not in the peripheral view. I had tilt my head down just to look at the cluster.

Should You Wait For Aerox E Launch?

Aerox E is clearly aimed at enthusiasts looking for a sportier electric scooter with distinctive styling and removable battery convenience. However, in its current state, it falls short in areas like throttle response, refinement and overall practicality.

For most buyers, EC-06 remains the more well-rounded option with better range, usability and smoother performance. Aerox E, on the other hand, is more of a niche product for those prioritising design and riding dynamics over everyday practicality.

Also read – Yamaha EC-06 First Ride Review