New Yamaha Electric Scooter For India To Debut On 11th April ?

Known for its sporty, high-performance two-wheelers, Yamaha is likely to embed these traits in its electric scooters as well

At a time when companies like Hero Electric, Okinawa, Ampere, Ola, Ather, etc. have taken the lead in electric two-wheeler segment, mainstream manufacturers like Hero MotoCorp, Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki are yet to launch their first EV in India.

This will change soon, as electric two-wheelers have registered strong growth in recent months. A number of factors are at play including high petrol cost, centre / state government subsidies and availability of charging stations. It’s the right time for established players to stake their claim in EV space.

New Yamaha electric scooter

By the end of this year, several new electric two-wheelers are expected to be launched. One of these will be from Yamaha. Prior to launch, it is likely to be unveiled on April 11. Yamaha India has sent a Block Your Date invite to their dealers.

Though the invite does not reveal much, it does say that the product will be Stylish, Sporty. Then it says it will be an Exciting New Future with Yamaha. This likely indicates towards the upcoming product being an electric vehicle – most likely an electric scooter.

Yamaha has already registered the name E01 in India. EC-05 name has also been registered. This electric scooter is already on sale in Taiwan. It has been developed in collaboration with Taiwan-based Gogoro Inc., one of the leading providers of EVs and battery swapping infrastructure.

Yamaha’s first EV for the Indian market could be a maxi-styled scooter. It will be a premium product, probably rivalling the likes of Ather 450X and Bajaj Chetak. The scooter will likely be equipped with a full-digital LCD instrument console. Bluetooth-based connectivity features are expected to be offered. Users will be able to access a range of features and functions via Yamaha’s smartphone app.

Yamaha electric scooter specs

Details about Yamaha’s India-spec electric scooter are scarce at this point of time. In terms of performance, it could be comparable to a 110cc petrol scooter – like Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter. Range could be around 70-80 km and top speed of approximately 80-100 kmph. The scooter is expected to offer comfortable riding ergonomics.

It is expected to get multiple ride modes, which will determine speed and range. Yamaha electric scooter could get telescopic forks at front and dual rear shock absorbers. Other features include – LED headlight, alloys at front and rear, trendy rear view mirrors and comfy single piece seat. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes, integrated with ABS.

Just like some other EV manufacturers, Yamaha could offer multiple ownership options. One of these will be a subscription based plan that will be backed by battery swapping infrastructure. Users can buy the scooter without battery and pay a monthly subscription fee along with the cost of swapping batteries. Official details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks, while launch could take place sometime in May / June 2022.