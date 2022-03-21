New Yamaha Electric Scooter Launch Price EUR 3k – Approx Rs 2.5 L

Yamaha Neo’s is based on the E02 concept that was showcased by the brand at the Tokyo Motor Show back in 2019

A week after globally unveiling its first electric scooter, Yamaha has launched Neo’s electric scooter in Europe. The Japanese two-wheeler giant has priced the e-scooter at EUR 3,005 which is equivalent to INR 2.52 lakh. It will be available for sale starting May this year, across select European markets.

It is a fully electric equivalent to a 50cc petrol scooter with a similar name retailed by Yamaha in a few international markets. Yamaha has been manufacturing 50cc scooters since the 1990s and Neo’s has been one of the more popular ones. As expected, Neo’s borrows some inspiration from its petrol-powered counterpart.

For instance, Yamaha has retained some trademark design elements of the original Neo’s like a pair of distinctive twin headlights in the new battery-powered scooter. As seen in the images, it flaunts a youthful and futuristic design which is very attractive. Neo’s features a curvy yet compact bodywork wrapped in minimalistic styling. In order to protect body panels from scratches, edges have been wrapped around by rubber mouldings.

Yamaha Neo’s- Powertrain Specs

Coming to powertrain, Neo’s is powered by a brushless DC hub motor which derives its energy from a 50.4V, 19.2Ah Lithium-ion battery pack weighing 8kg. The scooter offers a provision of two removable battery packs of identical capacity in order to extend its range. Neo’s comes with two ride modes- STD and Eco. In STD mode, this powertrain returns a peak output of 2.5 kW (3.4PS) of power and 136 Nm of torque.

Nominal power output stands at 2.3kW whereas top speed is restricted to 40kmph. In Eco mode, peak output drops to 1.58kW while maximum range is rated 38.5 km on a single charge. Using a second battery pack, estimated range can be extended to 68km. Using a standard AC charger, the battery takes eight hours to juice up from 0 to 100 percent.

Hardware Specs & Features

In terms of hardware, suspension duties in Neo’s are handled by KYB-sourced telescopic forks at front and a single shock absorber at rear. Braking is carried out by a disc brake upfront and a rear drum brake. The electric scooter rides on 13-inch alloy wheels wrapped with low rolling resistance tyres.

It gets an accessible seat height of 785mm to go along with a ground clearance of 135mm which is decent enough for European roads. Even with a heavy battery pack, Neo’s is fairly nimble at 90kg. Neo’s also receives a generous 27 litres of under-seat storage.

As far as features go, Neo’s gets an LCD instrument cluster that is compatible with Yamaha’s MyRide app. This allows Yamaha electric scooter rider to access information like vehicle battery status, route tracking, etc. remotely on his/her phone. It also helps display call and message notifications on the console. Other features on offer include keyless start and full LED lighting.

India launch of this new Yamaha Electric Scooter has not been confirmed yet. But, Yamaha India is working on EVs. As per latest update, they have planned a dealer meet on 11th April to showcase the future of Yamaha India. It is likely that at this event Yamaha will showcase their first India-spec electric scooter.