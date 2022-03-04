New Yamaha Electric Scooters Debut – E01 And NEO’S

The pre-production prototype of the E01 electric scooter is reported to offer a claimed range of 70-80 km on a single charge

The fever of electric mobility has now caught up with big and established automakers. While the EV revolution was mainly brought by new startups, prominent players of the IC engine segment have now started to venture into the EV space by bringing out new models. The latest to join the EV bandwagon is Yamaha.

The Japanese two-wheeler giant, unlike many other manufacturers, hasn’t rushed into electric mobility and indeed has taken its time to research and develop products that will cater to mass markets. In regards to the EV movement, Yamaha has unveiled its first two electric scooters globally.

New Yamaha Electric Scooter Neo’s – Details

Yamaha’s first battery-powered two-wheeler offering is Neo’s which is essentially an electric equivalent of a 50cc scooter that already exists by the same name. It is based on the E02 concept that was showcased by the brand at the Tokyo Motor Show back in 2019. It is worth mentioning that Yamaha already retails the 50cc petrol-powered Neo in select international markets.

The biggest highlight of this upcoming e-scooter is that it offers a battery swapping technology. It is powered by a swappable lithium-ion battery pack that feeds energy to a hub-mounted electric motor which is likely to be rated around 2kW. Although official specifications haven’t been revealed yet, the Neo’s electric scooter will be offered as a low-speed electric scooter in all likelihood.

Even though Neo’s could be humble in terms of its powertrain specs, it does flaunt a youthful and futuristic design which is very attractive. It is also expected to be packed with a decent amount of features up its sleeve.

New Yamaha Electric Scooter E01 – India Launch?

The second electric scooter revealed by Yamaha is E01 which is speculated to be nearing production status. It is a more powerful derivative that is equivalent to a 125cc petrol scooter. It is based on the E01 Concept that was also shown at the same event as the E02 concept. A few Japanese media outlets have already had a taste of what the battery-powered scooter offers.

As per previous spy images, E01 comes with three ride modes including Eco, Normal and Power. It gets a simple fully digital instrument console that shares crucial information such as battery status, speed, etc. Other features expected to be included in the package are keyless ignition and Bluetooth connectivity. The E01 e-scooter is expected to start its life as part of a ride-sharing fleet in one of Europe’s capital cities.

In this way, Yamaha could actually conduct some real-world tests on the scooter before offering it to customers. Since it will be making its debut in Europe, its power is likely to be capped at 11kW (15 bhp) to conform to the light electric scooter regulatory class. Moreover, the E01 is likely to be a brighter prospect for the Indian market since Yamaha has already filed a trademark for the same.