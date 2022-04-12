New Yamaha Electric Scooters Showcased To Dealers In India

E01 And NEO’s electric scooters had made their global debut earlier this year in March; India launch likely next year

As compared to startups like Ather, Ola, Okinawa, Ampere, Revolt, etc., mainstream two-wheeler manufacturers like Yamaha are yet to target the EV space on a large scale. There are limitations for such OEMs, as they have to maintain focus on their primary petrol powered two-wheelers. Good thing is Yamaha has now taken its first steps in the EV journey by showcasing E01 And NEO’s electric scoters at dealers’ meet. Hat tip to Nikam Yamaha and Torque TV for sharing the images.

Yamaha Electric Scooters For India – E01

E01 is more likely to make it here, as it’s comparable to a 125cc petrol scooter. Yamaha already has a strong presence in this space with popular scooters like Fascino and RayZR. Similar USPs can be created for E01. Moreover, Yamaha has already filed the trademark for E01.

As may be recalled, E01 electric scooter concept was showcased at 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. The maxi-styled scooter has a sporty profile with prominent front fascia, dual headlights, compact windscreen and wide, comfortable single piece seat. The scooter is expected to be offered in both single and dual-tone colour options.

Other key features of E01 include fully digital instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity and keyless ignition. It will have three ride modes of Eco, Normal and Power. Max range with a single battery pack is expected to be around 70-80 km on a full charge.

In European markets, E01 is likely to be equipped with a 11kW (15 bhp) motor. This is as per the regulatory requirements mandated for light electric scooters. In Europe, E01 will debut as part of a ride sharing fleet.

Yamaha Neo’s electric scooter

Based on E02 concept showcased at 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, Neo’s electric scooter recently debuted in Europe at a starting price of EUR 3,005 (approx. Rs 2.52 lakh). It will go on sale later this year in May.

Yamaha Neo’s electric scooter is equipped with a 50.4V, 19.2Ah Lithium-ion battery pack that weighs 8kg. It supplies power to a brushless DC hub motor, rated to deliver 2.5 kW (3.4PS) of power and 136 Nm of torque in Standard mode. The powertrain is comparable to a 50cc scooter. It is to note that Neo’s is already available as a 50cc petrol powered scooter in select markets.

In Eco mode, power output is restricted to 1.58kW. With a single battery, range is around 38.5 km. This can be extended to 68 km using a dual battery setup. Charging time is around eight hours when a standard AC charger is used.

It is not certain if Neo’s electric scooter will be launched in India. Charging and battery swapping infrastructure are still underdeveloped in the country. This significantly limits the acceptability for an electric scooter with low range. Market trends indicate that there’s growing preference for electric scooters with around 100+ km range.