New Yamaha Fascino 125cc Scooter With Hybrid Power – Detailed Video

Yamaha will reveal prices of the new Fascino Fi Hybrid at the time of its official launch

While the auto industry was eagerly expecting the launch of a new retro motorcycle from Yamaha, the Japanese bikemaker surprised its fans by unveiling an updated Fascino also. Alongside, the company also laid down its upcoming revamp plan which starts with the launch of the new FZ-X.

The 2021 Fascino 125 Fi comes with a host of cosmetic and feature updates. As per the new plan laid out, Yamaha models in India will offer Bluetooth connectivity and side stand engine cut-off as standard across its entire lineup. Hence, these two features have been automatic additions to the 125cc scooter’s equipment.

Features on Offer

In addition, the new Fascino comes with a full LED lighting setup including headlight, taillight and DRLs. The scooter has been equipped with a new digital instrument cluster which is compatible with Bluetooth connectivity as mentioned above. When connected via Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X App on a smartphone, the console can read a range of information such as call and text alerts.

The rider can also access multiple information about the vehicle such as Locate my Vehicle, Riding History, Parking Record and Hazard remotely through his/her phone. Take a detailed look at the new scooter in the video below.

Other standard features across the updated Fascino lineup include a multi-function key with seat opener function, a foldable convenience hook, a 21-litre under-seat storage capacity, and a maintenance-free battery apart from the obvious side stand engine cut-off switch. It also gets an optional USB phone charger on the top-end trim.

New mild-hybrid technology

However, the most eye-catching highlight is a new mild-hybrid technology attached to the powertrain. This hybrid powertrain in Fascino FI a new Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System. The SMG acts as an electric motor to give a power assist when one accelerates from a stop, thereby, reducing insecurity caused by the wobble during start-outs during stop-and-go traffic or uphill climbs. The power assist system is cancelled three seconds after starting or when the throttle is cut back or the engine rpm exceeds the prescribed level.

Additionally, an indicator light on the instrument cluster tells the rider when this power assist function is in play. Benefits of the new mild-hybrid system are that the motor has become 16 percent more fuel efficient while retaining the similar specs.

The updated Fascino is now offered in as many as nine colour options including three new ones namely- Vivid Red Special, Matt Black Special and Cool Blue Metallic in disc brake variant. Instead of Matte Black, the drum brake variant comes with Yellow Cocktail as an option.

Mechanical Specs

Fascino 125 FI continues to be powered by the same 125cc air-cooled, fuel-injected as before. While power output remains constant at 8.2bhp, peak torque output has increased from 9.7 Nm to 10.3 Nm. Rest of the specs in the scooter remain identical to the previous model. Suspension duties are carried out by telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock at rear while braking is carried out by a disc at front and drum at the rear with CBS as standard.