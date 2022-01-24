New Yamaha Fazzio 125cc Scooter With Hybrid Tech Debuts

Yamaha Fazzio has been equipped with the same 125cc motor and hybrid technology used in Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and Ray ZR

Yamaha Fascino Hybrid has a distant cousin launched in Indonesia. Called Fazzio Hybrid, the new 125cc scooter from Yamaha has been priced starting at IDR 21.7 million (Rs 1.12 lakh) and comes in six paint options. Fazzio has been made available in two trims namely Neo and Lux.

New Yamaha Fazzio 125cc Scooter

The former is offered with four colour options while the latter comes in two shades. The biggest highlight of this scooter is its catchy retro design. Upfront, the scooter features a round headlamp and centre brace on the apron along with two turn indicators on each side.

Side panels are squarish while the single-piece saddle is on the flatter side. At rear, Fazzio features vertically-oriented taillight and turn indicators and a chunky single-piece grab rail. Blacked-out portions of the floorboard, exhaust muffler, rearview mirrors and alloy wheels lend a nice dual-tone appearance to the scooter.

Yamaha Fazzio – Features on offer

Styling aside, Fazzio appears to be a very practical scooter with more than enough storage spaces to pack one’s knick-knacks. This includes a large and flat footboard with two large cargo hooks to place one’s luggage. It also gets a decent 17.8-litre under-seat storage compartment. To avail more storage, accessory hangers are available as add ons.

The scooter is laced with many nifty features such as a fully digital instrument console enabled with Bluetooth connectivity and Yamaha’s Y-connect app. Other notable features on offer include a phone charging socket, a full LED headlight and a keyless lock/unlock system.

Hardware, Powertrain Specs

Coming to its dynamics, the scooter is suspended on conventional telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock at rear. Braking duties are handled by a hydraulic front disc brake and a mechanical rear drum brake. Fazzio rolls on 12-inch alloy wheels which are wrapped around by tubeless tyres. It gets a 5.1-litre fuel tank.

Fazzio draws power from a 124.86cc single-cylinder engine which is equipped with Yamaha’s Blue Core Hybrid tech. This powertrain pushes out 8.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm, with power being transmitted to the rear wheels via a CVT gearbox and belt drive. Like Fascino, the hybrid tech comprises a Smart Motor Generator that adds a burst of torque during initial acceleration.

Fuel efficiency is improved thanks to an engine start/stop system which also reduces noise and emissions when at idle. Yamaha already has two 125cc scooters in India with more or less the same specifications. Chances of launching the new Fazzio in India are very less.