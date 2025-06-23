New Yamaha FZ Bike Patented – More Affordable Hybrid Variant?

Yamaha has had an extensive lineup of FZ motorcycles in India. If you’re wondering if we’re talking about FZs across multiple displacement categories going till the 1000cc, no. All of the FZs sold in India currently are 149cc and there seems to be a new one that will launch in India soon, as suggested by the recent design patent. Let’s take a closer look.

New Yamaha FZ Design Patented

Now, Yamaha has patented the design of a new FZ motorcycle in India with their ‘newest new’ treatment, which is turn indicators on fuel tank. But the new design patented by Yamaha does not have the fancy styling elements on fuel tanks and slightly subdued styling elements on tank shroud extensions.

Also, this particular design patent looks like it is donning the new Hybrid powertrain. This could suggest that Yamaha might be launching a more affordable variant of FZ-S Fi Hybrid, which is currently the priciest in FZ lineup, priced at Rs 1.45 lakh (Ex-sh). This is Rs 10,000 more than 2025 FZ-S Fi with the same design language.

The company might be launching a new FZ-S Fi Hybrid variant without a few fancy features like TFT instrument cluster. We already mentioned subdued styling elements, but this new affordable Hybrid variant might also miss out on painted alloy wheels as well. It could be called 2025 FZ Fi Hybrid, without an S, and be priced at Rs 1.4 lakh (Ex-sh).

FZ-S Fi Hybrid is India’s first 150cc motorcycle with Hybrid technology in its powertrain. This 149cc Blue Core engine comes equipped with Yamaha’s starter motor generator along with stop / start system. Fuel efficiency is higher with Blue Core technology, ensured by quieter starts and battery assisted acceleration.

Yamaha’s current FZ lineup

Currently, Yamaha FZ street motorcycle lineup nomenclature is slightly complicated. Range starts from FZ-Fi, which is an older Ver 3.0 model, but without the suffix. However, the S version of it is not the FZ-S Fi, but it is FZ-S Fi Ver 3.0. FZ-S Fi is the ‘newest new’ model.

Then we have FZ-S Fi Ver 4.0, which already has an S in its name. So, the more premium version of it is FZ-S Fi Ver 4.0 DLX. Both these versions are the new Ver 4.0 models, but they’re not the ‘newest new’ ones with turn indicators on fuel tank. The ‘newest new’ models are FZ-S Fi and FZ-S Fi Hybrid, but they don’t get any Ver 4.5 suffixes.