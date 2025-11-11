New Yamaha FZ RAVE Launch Price Rs 1.17 Lakh – Sporty, Smart, Street Ready

Yamaha Motor India has launched the all-new FZ-RAVE in India, further strengthening its presence in the popular 150cc segment. Priced at Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the FZ-RAVE combines aggressive design, proven reliability, and everyday rideability — aimed squarely at young, style-conscious riders seeking a balance of practicality and excitement. Yamaha has also launched the XSR 155, and unveiled two new electric scooters – Aerox E and EC-06 for India.

Bold Design with Modern Features

Drawing inspiration from Yamaha’s premium FZ lineup, the new FZ-RAVE brings a sharper, more muscular stance to the streetfighter segment. It features a full-LED projector headlamp with an integrated position light, a sculpted fuel tank with cosmetic air vents, and a compact exhaust that enhances its sporty appeal.

The motorcycle sports a single-piece seat and a sleek LED tail lamp, combining comfort and style for both urban commutes and weekend rides. The overall design language projects confidence and street-ready aggression while staying true to Yamaha’s “Call of the Blue” design philosophy. Colour options include – Matte Titan and Metallic Black. Both shades are accompanied by bold graphics developed through direct feedback from young Indian customers to ensure maximum visual appeal.

Proven 149cc Engine – Reliable & Efficient

Powering the Yamaha FZ-RAVE is a 149cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve engine producing 9.1 kW (12.4 PS) at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. This tried-and-tested engine is E20 fuel compatible and features fuel injection technology for efficient and linear power delivery.

The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox, offering refined gear shifts and steady performance across city traffic and open roads. The wet multi-disc clutch and electric starter further enhance everyday usability.

Strong Chassis & Rider Confidence

Underneath, the FZ-RAVE sits on a diamond-type frame with telescopic front forks and a swingarm-mounted rear suspension, tuned to offer a balance between comfort and handling. The bike weighs 136 kg (kerb) and features a 165 mm ground clearance, making it well-suited for Indian road conditions. The 13-litre fuel tank offers ample range for daily commutes and weekend getaways alike.

Braking duties are handled by hydraulic disc brakes at both ends, paired with single-channel ABS for improved control and safety during emergency braking. The tyre setup — 100/80-17 (front) and 140/60-17 (rear) — ensures superior road grip and stability.



The ergonomics remain commuter-friendly with a 790 mm seat height, allowing riders of varied heights to comfortably maneuver through traffic. Staying aligned with the modern rider’s needs, the Yamaha FZ-RAVE is equipped with:

– All-digital LCD instrument cluster (speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, and clock)

– LED headlamp and tail lamp setup

– 12V, 3.0Ah battery for reliable electrical performance

Built on Legacy, Tuned for the Future

The new Yamaha FZ-RAVE builds on the strong legacy of the FZ series, which has already sold over 2.75 million units in India. Yamaha says the FZ-RAVE has been developed using extensive rider feedback and insights gathered from millions of FZ owners, ensuring it truly resonates with today’s generation of Indian motorcyclists.

The FZ-RAVE continues Yamaha’s commitment to making motorcycles that blend style, technology, and reliability — designed to deliver a fun and engaging ride while staying efficient and affordable. At Rs 1.17 lakh, it competes with the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Hero Xtreme 160R, and Bajaj Pulsar N150, reinforcing Yamaha’s position as a leading name in the 150cc premium commuter segment.