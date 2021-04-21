New Yamaha FZ-X 150cc Retro Motorcycle Spied Undisguised

Despite being based on Yamaha FZ FI, the upcoming FZ-X will wear its own unique styling

When a test mule of Yamaha was spotted in Yamuna Expressway a few weeks ago, it was presumed that the Japanese carmaker was planning to bring the XSR lineup to India. While later it was revealed that it won’t carry the XSR branding and instead will be named FZ-X even though the latter is also likely to be a retro-style bike like the former.

Yamaha FZ-X will be based on FZ-FI V3 as revealed by a government approval document leaked a few days ago. It is speculated to share a lot in common with its international counterpart XSR 150 as far as styling and specifications are concerned. A new photo has now leaked, which shows the front quarter completely undisguised.

While underpinnings and powertrain are likely to be the same, the FZ-X roadster is likely to wear a different top hat in comparison to its naked streetfighter. When launched, it will create a new segment of entry-level retro motorcycles and will be positioned as a more affordable alternative to current entry-level retro-style classic motorcycles (300-400cc). This segment is currently dominated by Royal Enfield with rivals from Jawa, Benelli and Honda.

Expected Design Elements

This could turn out to be extremely beneficial for Yamaha as the bikemaker will try and utilise the first mover’s benefits to ramp up its sales volume. In terms of design, some of the highlights expected are a box-style fuel tank, fork gaiters, flat seat design, center-set footpegs, a comfortable riding position, upswept exhaust and a digital instrument cluster. The relaxed riding stance would be suitable for daily urban commutes as well as highway touring.

Expected Specs

It will be powered by the same 149cc air-cooled SOHC engine that performs duties in FZ Fi and FZS Fi. This unit is rated to return an output of 12.2 bhp at 7,250rpm and 13 Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm and will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Suspension setup will retain telescopic forks at front and a 7-step adjustable mono-shock at rear. Braking duties will be handled by 282m discs at front and 220m disc at rear assisted by single-channel ABS as standard.

Dimension-wise, FZ-X will offer the same wheelbase of 1330mm as the naked street racer. However, in terms of length, width and height the former will outstretch the latter by 30mm, 5mm and 35mm respectively. This suggests that FZ-X will wear its own unique bodywork. In figures, the classic roadster will measure 2,020mm in length, 785mm in width and 1,115mm in height.

When launched, FZ-X could be offered at the same price as FZ Fi which currently has a starting price of Rs 1.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Exact launch timeline is yet to be confirmed by Yamaha.

