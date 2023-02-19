New Yamaha FZS V4.0 Arrives At Dealer Showroom – Walkaround

With a price tag of Rs. 1,27,400 (ex-sh), 2023 Yamaha FZ-S Ver 4.0 competes with Xtreme 160R, Apache RTR 160 4V and Pulsar N160

The FZ lineup acts as an entry-level portal into Yamaha’s motorcycle lineup. Thanks to this, it is the highest-selling Yamaha motorcycle in India. Yamaha has now updated FZ-S FI for 2023 and now bears Ver 4.0 tag. There are considerable changes to the outgoing model.

Price increment associated with this update is Rs. 3,000. New Yamaha FZS V4.0 is priced from Rs. 1,27,400, as opposed to Rs. 1,24,400 for the outgoing model (both prices ex-sh). Price increment seems to be justified considering everything new with Ver 4.0. Along with new FZS, Yamaha also launched updated versions of FZ-X, R15 V4 and MT-15.

2023 Yamaha FZ-S Ver 4.0

First batch of the new FZ-S has started to arrive at dealer showrooms. Thanks to K2K Motovlogs we now have a detailed walkaround of 2023 Yamaha FZ-S. Main change that is immediately visible is its front headlight design. Ver 4.0 new face gets twin LED DRLs flanking the main LED headlight unit. These new DRLs somewhat remind me of the red tattoo on Kratos’ face in the God Of War video game.

We would have liked it if Yamaha got rid of the chrome element surrounding its fake air vent on its tank shrouds. This still is the only sour point on an otherwise brilliant-looking motorcycle. Nonetheless, it lends FZ-S Ver 4.0 a strong character.

Other changes include a larger instrument console. This is the same unit as found on Yamaha MT-15. New FZS has a larger LCD display that gets Bluetooth connectivity. It displays phone battery level, SMS alerts and call alerts on the console. No turn-by-turn navigation, though.

LED turn indicators are now offered as standard. Earlier, it was offered only as a paid accessory. Even though the braking hardware is kept similar to the outgoing model, TCS has been added with Ver 4.0. This is a welcome addition to Yamaha’s entry-level motorcycle. Taking on corners will be even more inspiring than before. Dual-channel ABS is still not offered.

Specs & Rivals

With the new model, Yamaha has integrated OBD-II diagnostics as well. The 149cc single-cylinder engine is BS6 phase II compliant, meeting RDE norms. Along with that, this engine is E20 compliant as well. Meaning, it is capable of running on Ethanol blends up to 20%.

Mechanically, there are no changes as of FZ-S Ver 4.0. It still makes 12.4 PS of power and 13.3 Nm of torque. Engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. This is a fairly fuel-efficient 150cc motorcycle. Yamaha is offering the same three shades that it used to offer with FZ-S ver 3.0. These are Metallic Black, Metallic Grey and Majesty Red. Only Metallic Grey gets Blue alloys, while the other two get them in Gold shade.