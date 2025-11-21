New Yamaha Jog E Electric Scooter Debuts – Gets Honda Battery Pack, 53 Kms Range

Equipped with a swappable battery pack system, Yamaha Jog E electric scooter is available at a competitive price point

For the Japanese market, Yamaha has introduced the all-electric Jog E electric scooter. This comes after the discontinuation of the ICE-powered Jog scooter, due to stricter emission regulations. In the initial phase, Yamaha Jog E electric scooter will be available only in Tokyo and Osaka prefectures. Let’s get more details about this cute, highly practical electric scooter.

Yamaha Jog E – Performance, range, specs

Supplying power to Yamaha Jog E electric scooter will be Honda Mobile Power Pack e:. This is a swappable battery unit, which has been developed with common specifications. It is as per the agreement between Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha and Kawasaki to use a common battery pack platform.

To simplify operational aspects, the battery swapping services will be provided by a different entity named Gachaco. It implies that Yamaha will only sell the Jog E electric scooter. For the battery swapping service, customers will need to sign a separate contract with Gachaco. Honda Mobile Power Pack e: has a rated capacity of 1.5 kWh. An electric vehicle can use either one or two Honda Mobile Power Pack e: units.

Yamaha Jog E electric scooter has a single swappable battery pack. It allows a range of 53 km, which is adequate for city rides. Moreover, range anxiety is not an issue with swappable battery tech. Yamaha Jog E utilizes an AC synchronous motor that generates 1.7 kW (2.3 PS) and 90 Nm of torque. Dimensionally, the Yamaha Jog E electric scooter is 1,795 mm long, 680 mm wide and 1,140 mm tall. Wheelbase is 1,300 mm, whereas ground clearance is 135 mm. The scooter has a seat height of 740 mm.

With the battery pack included, the scooter weighs 93 kg. These specifications are perfectly suited for city commuting needs. Yamaha Jog E has 12-inch front and 10-inch rear wheels, wrapped in 90/90 front and 100/90 rear tyres, respectively. Braking setup comprises a single disc at the front and a drum brake at the rear, integrated with a combi-brake system (CBS). The scooter has telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers.

Yamaha Jog E – Design and features

Featuring a simple, yet elegant design, Yamaha Jog E is available in two colour options – Dark Gray Metallic and Light Gray. The scooter has all-LED lighting, a polygonal headlamp housing, circular rear-view mirrors and flat body panelling. Tail lamp is positioned horizontally and has integrated turn indicators at the corners. The flat floorboard has a decent size, making it suitable for practical applications.

Key features include a 500 ml utility pocket at the front, USB Type-A charging socket, large hook for bags and an underseat storage for small items. Yamaha Jog E utilizes an inverted LCD screen, which displays all the important information. Users can choose from ride modes of Econ, Ready and Speed.

Yamaha Jog E electric scooter is being offered at a starting price of 159,500 JPY (Approx. Rs 90,000). This is only the cost of the scooter, without the battery pack. As mentioned earlier, the battery pack services will be provided by Gachaco Co., Ltd. at an additional cost. Yamaha Jog E will be available for sale in Japan in select cities from December 25, 2025.