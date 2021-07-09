New Yamaha Maxi Scooter For India – To Rival Suzuki Burgman Street

The upcoming Yamaha Maxi-style scooter is likely to borrow its mechanical components from Fascino 125 and RayZR and its looks from NMax 125

While Maxi-style scooters aren’t yet a big thing in India, internationally it is a very sought-after segment of two-wheelers. In India, options are limited to Aprilia SXR 160 which is a proper Maxi scooter while the others like SXR 125 and Suzuki Burgman Street are sort of Maxi scooters with a similar design philosophy.

Yamaha intends to venture into this segment by introducing a new Maxi-style scooter in India in the near future. This scooter will be directly pitted against Burgman Street which is currently priced between Rs 82,700 – Rs 86,200 (ex-showroom) and is slated to hit showrooms by early next year.

Expected Engine Specs

The Japanese automaker believes that Maxi scooters space is bound to grow in future and Yamaha would like to gain an early mover’s advantage. The upcoming scooter will most probably utilise the 125cc platform and engine from Fascino and RayZR. This 125cc fuel-injected, air-cooled motor puts out 8.2 bhp and 9.7 Nm of peak torque.

In comparison, its supposed nemesis Burgman Street is propelled by a 124cc, single-cylinder motor that churns an output of 8.7bhp at 6750rpm and 10Nm of peak torque at 5500rpm. NMax 125, on the other hand, is powered by a 124cc, liquid-cooled engine which delivers an output of 11.8 bhp and 11 Nm of peak torque.

Expected Design & Features

Design-wise, it is likely that Yamaha might draw inspiration from the larger NMax 155 which recently launched in Japan. The Maxi-style scooter might sport a similar front-heavy faired body with twin-beam headlamps at front apron and a long dark tinted windshield above.

The headlamps feature integrated angular DRLs. Other styling highlights expected to be carried forward include a stepped-up single-piece saddle and designer alloy wheels.

However, unlike NMax 155, the upcoming scooter is not likely to feature a raised floorboard. Yamaha has announced that all models under its lineup will receive the option of Bluetooth connectivity, therefore, that is a given. Apart from this, features likely to be made available in the power scooter are a digital instrument cluster, a 12V charging socket and an engine start-stop system.

Hardware specifications are expected to mirror RayZR and Fascino with suspension duties carried out by telescopic forks and a mono-shock at front and rear respectively. Both front and rear wheels are expected to feature disc brakes which should be assisted by at least a single-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system). Upon its launch, the upcoming Yamaha Maxi scooter will be the most premium scooter in India.

