New Yamaha R125 Sport Pack Launched – Official Accessories Detailed

This new sport pack will benefit everyone that wants a little more oomph from their R125 on their favourite race track

Yamaha’s YZF-R series of motorcycles are very popular here in India and around the world. Of the lot, we only get one YZF-R series motorcycle in India, the rest of the series is quite impressive. Starting from the bottom, we have YZF-R125, YZF-R15, YZF-R25, YZF-R3, YZF-R6 and the creme de la creme YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M.

Even though India only gets YZF-R15, it is one of the most sought after sports motorcycles in the country. With a huge fan following, Yamaha YZF-R15 is currently in its 4th gen model and is going strong with consistent sales figures. But India never got the YZF-R125 that is on sale globally. In Europe, it is very popular too and to keep the popularity, Yamaha has launched a Sport Pack for the motorcycle.

2022 Yamaha R125 Sport Pack

It’s a known fact by now that Yamaha’s YZF-R series of motorcycles have a sporty pedigree. The baby YZF-R is no exception at all. R125 is a commendable track bike and competes well with KTM RC 125.

To aid the rider on his track day, Yamaha has thrown in a Sport Pack. Yamaha already sold track specific accessories like an optional Akrapovic exhaust. Coupled with the Sport Pack, R125 is expected to be a completely different animal.

As part of the package, it gets a new windscreen with a larger bubble that aids the rider in deflecting wind over his/her helmet when ducked. It also gets new frame sliders which have a carbon fibre finish, a tank pad with a carbon fibre finish, new stickers on wheels and new LED indicators. R125 gets some weight saving in terms of a new tail tidy unit too.

Yamaha’s R125 which is on sale in Europe, is not based on the YZF-R15 V4 that is on sale in India. Instead, it is based on R15 Gen 3 which is now sold as YZF-R15S in India. It is powered by a 124.7 cc single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. This entry level sports bike makes 14.96 PS and 11.5 Nm. When compared to its main rival, RC 125 from KTM, R125 makes 0.4 PS more power but makes 0.5 Nm less torque.

Price & Launch

The price of this 2022 Yamaha R125 Sport Pack is around GBP 391 (approx Rs. 37,000) and for everything that it comes with, is quite justifiable. But what isn’t even remotely justifiable is the price of the motorcycle. In Europe, YZF-R125 costs around GBP 5,000 (approx Rs. 4.73 lakh) and the Sport Pack adds GBP 391 more. This takes the overall price to GBP 5391 (approx Rs. 5.10 lakh). It gets two attractive colour options Icon Blue and Yamaha Black.

Yamaha is highly unlikely to launch the R125 in India. We don’t see it happening at all as the 125 cc category is often compared to a commuter in India. No matter what equipment it gets, the Indian track scene is still immature and the craze for a low-capacity super sports machine is very thin.