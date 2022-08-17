2022 Yamaha R7, MT09 Teased On Official India Website

Yamaha big bikes like R7 and MT-09 will have premium pricing, as they will be imported through the CBU route

As part of their Call of the Blue initiative, Yamaha has focused on adding more premium products in its portfolio. Improving customer experience is also on the agenda, as is being done via Yamaha Blue Square dealerships. As part of Version 3 of the campaign, Yamaha has shared a new video that highlights its current range of motorcycles and scooters.

What’s most interesting is that R7 fully faired bike and MT-09 hyper-naked are also seen in the video with TN number plates. This indicates the possibility that these bikes could be launched in India soon.

Yamaha R7 Teased

Yamaha has been able to increase market share in the premium motorcycle segment and the next big push could come with its big bikes like R7 and MT-09. Such possibilities are also supported by statements given by Eishin Chihana, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group. Earlier this year in June, Chihana had said that Yamaha is planning to bring big bikes like R7 and MT-07 to India in limited quantities.

Launch in 2022 will allow the company to avoid OBD-2 regulations, which come into effect from April 1, 2023. Going by the teaser, it seems that Yamaha has chosen MT-09 over MT-07 for India. Take a look at the TVC below.

In Indian market, Yamaha R7 will go up against the likes of Honda CBR650R and Kawasaki Ninja 650. Yamaha R7 is powered by a 689cc, twin cylinder, liquid cooled motor that generates max power of 73.4 PS and peak torque of 67 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, integrated with assist and slipper clutch and quick shift system.

With R7, users can expect a true supersport experience. The engine has linear torque with smooth acceleration, which ensures optimal power and performance throughout the rev range. The bike has inverted front forks from KYB with preload, rebound and compression adjustability. At rear, the bike has monoshock suspension. Braking duties are performed by 298 mm dual discs at front and a 245 mm disc at rear.

Yamaha MT-09

Yamaha MT-09 was available earlier in India for a brief period of time. It is powered by an 890cc, inline 3-cylinder, liquid cooled motor that churns out 119 PS and 93 Nm. The latest version of the engine packs in a range of updates such as redesigned fuel delivery system, lightweight forged pistons, fracture-split connecting rods, offset and direct plated cylinders and new air intake system. Engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Performance and ride dynamics have been improved with a range of ride-by-wire systems. Some key technologies include lean-angle sensitive traction control system, slide control system, lift control system, brake control system with ABS and chip-based electronically controlled throttle system. Yamaha MT-09 has a 3.5-inch full-colour TFT instrument unit that displays a range of information such as gear shift indicator, water temperature, air temperature, average mileage and remaining fuel.