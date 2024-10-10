New Yamaha R9 Launch Price USD 12.5K (Rs 10.5L) – India-Bound?

Being the fully-faired version of MT-09, new Yamaha R9 comes with the same 890cc in-line 3-cylinder engine and a host of electronics

Yamaha has been significantly overhauling its fully faired portfolio. The company just updated their YZF-R3 to MY25 with new design language. Along with that, Yamaha has lifted the veil off its new R9, ushering into a new era of supersport motorcycles. It comes with enhanced aerodynamics for exceptional track excursions.

New Yamaha R9

With the launch of Yamaha R9, the company has been quenching the thirst of supersport motorcycle enthusiasts. With an appetite for cornering speed, Yamaha R9 is set to blaze the tracks in a few markets internationally. In USA, Yamaha R9 has been launched at USD 12,499 which turns out to be Rs 10.5 lakh in today’s currency exchange rates.

There are three colour options with R9 – Team Yamaha Blue, Matte Raven Black and Intensity White / Redline. The first two colourways offer similar and minimal graphics, while Intensity White / Redline has more flamboyant stickers. Also, only the Yamaha Team Blue gets Blue coloured alloy wheels, while other two get Black ones.

With the CP3 powertrain and the potent Supersport chassis, Yamaha is bringing track-capable performance to the streets. Yamaha R9 features a Deltabox Gravity Cast aluminium frame. The company claims this chassis to be the lightest on any Yamaha supersport yet.

With 50:50 weight distribution, Yamaha promises exceptional agility and Supersport handling that can be tamed by a multitude of riders across wider experience levels. Like other Yamaha YZF-R motorcycles, R9 also comes with the latest R-Series styling with M-shaped front duct, angled LED DRLs, among others.

Yamaha R9 also gets functional aerodynamic winglets at the front like MotoGP vehicle. These are intended to smoothen air flow and add considerable downforce at the front to improve handling characteristic at higher speeds. There is a TFT colour display as part of its instrumentation with a host of features.

Electronics and Engine Specs

There is a new 6-axis IMU, enabling 9-level Traction Control, 3-level Slide Control, 3-level Lift Control and a Brake Control system. Other notable features include 4-level Power Delivery Mode, two-level Engine Brake Management, Variable Speed Limiter, Yamaha Ride Control, Back Slip Regulator, cruise control and Launch Control.

Yamaha R9 gets the same 890cc DOHC 4V/cyl liquid cooled in-line 3-cylinder engine as MT-09 with with around 120 PS of peak power and 93 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. 43mm KYB fully adjustable USD front forks, KYB adjustable rear mono-shock setup, dual 320 mm front discs with Brembo Stylema calipers, 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped with 120/70 front and 180/55 rear Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport tyres.