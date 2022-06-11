New Yamaha X Force 155cc Scooter Debuts – R15 Engine

Yamaha X-Force gets some feature additions over the Aerox 155 that is on sale in India

Japan gets all the good stuff. We have been telling this for a long time now and it hasn’t made any difference at all. This is especially true when it comes to the automotive industry. The JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) vehicles are so good that they have a cult following. The modifying culture that these JDM vehicles enjoy are totally drool-worthy.

Despite being one of the world’s largest two-wheeler markets, Japanese automotive manufacturers often don’t bring their entire product line-up to India. Same goes with Yamaha. The company’s motorcycle and scooter portfolio for JDM just got a new entrant.

2022 Yamaha X Force 155cc Scooter

Yamaha has been making good use of its 155 cc engine in scooters. We’ve seen the NMax 155, we’ve seen the Aerox 155 and now, Yamaha has equipped the potent R15’s engine on a new maxi-scooter. In comes Yamaha’s new kid on the block, X-Force maxi-styled scooter.

2022 Yamaha X Force 155cc Scooter is aiming to appeal to millennials and gen Z as reflected by its youthful and sporty styling. Just like Yamaha’s NMax maxi-scooter, X-Force is also based on the company’s successful Aerox 155 platform. This currently Japan-exclusive scooter lacks one thing from the Aerox 155 and NMax 155 that makes it more practical than those two. That is the central spine.

Lack of the central spine has carved out a lot of foot space and due to the flat floor board, it also opens up a lot of luggage space too. Like Aerox 155, it gets the liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 155 cc engine with VVA (variable valve actuation) making 14.7bhp and 14 Nm. We can also expect similar fuel efficiency figures to the Aerox 155.

Features & Launch

In terms of features, X-Force gets LED lighting all around and is coupled with a USB charging port for charging electronic gadgets on the go. It gets a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. This allows users to connect their smartphones to this LCD cluster and get call and SMS alerts and more such connected features.

The headlamps get a split design with separate chambers for low beam and high beam. Front indicators are neatly integrated into the scooter’s body. Above the headlights, we see a Yamaha logo and a smoked visor to deflect wind blast away from the rider. It gets a 267 mm disc at front and a 230 mm unit at the rear and connecting the two, is a dual-channel ABS system.

In terms of suspension, it gets telescopic units at front and twin shockers at the rear. This scooter rides on 13” wheels unlike the 14” wheels on Aerox 155. It is shod with 120/70 rubber in the front and 130/70 rubber in the rear.

Yamaha is charging a price of JPY 3,96,000 (Rs. 2.3 lakh ex-sh) for the equipment X-Force gets. Yamaha is highly unlikely to bring this scooter to India as its sibling, Aerox 155 is priced at Rs. 1.38 lakh (ex-sh) over here. Yamaha would have a tough time justifying almost double the price for a similar platform. It mainly competes against Honda’s Vario 160 in Japan.