New Yezdi Or Jawa Scrambler Test Mule Spied – RE Hunter, CB350RS Rival

An interesting new camouflaged prototype of a retro-classic scrambler was spotted testing along the Pune to Nashik highway. While the identity of the test mule was concealed, there are some strong clues which point towards it being the upcoming Yezdi motorcycle under Classic Legends. It could also be the Jawa Scrambler that is currently in the works.

Is it a new Yezdi motorcycle?

We all know that Classic Legends, a part of Mahindra, is working on reviving BSA and Yezdi brands after bringing back the venerable Jawa nameplate to life. With added support from Mahindra in terms of hiring new personnel both in India and abroad to support the projects, Classic Legends’ medium term plans seem to be afoot at a brisk pace.

When Classic Legends derived the new Jawa Motorcycles from the Mahindra Mojo platform, particular care was taken to replicate the brand’s vintage design traits including the crankcase. In the same fashion, the test mule which was spied recently, although devoid of production spec body panels, does feature a crankcase which is pretty similar to the yesteryear’s Yezdi RoadKing.

Design

The prototype is still far away from being production ready but we can see that it is progressing towards a scrambler body style. The cantilevered tailpiece, the tyres, riding posture and the general minimalist approach are expected to be carried forward to the final version as well.

We also expect the motorcycle to be equipped with modern features like LED taillight, a digital console (at least partially digital) and dual-channel ABS. From what we can see, the motor is a liquid-cooled unit with twin-silencers.

The exhaust canister is still work in progress, but the configuration reminds us of the first iteration of Mojo. The new Yezdi motorcycle’s displacement should be around 300 cc. Power is estimated to be in the same ballpark as the Jawa siblings – around 27 to 30 hp.

Market positioning

Yezdi brand still evokes a strong sense of nostalgia among the Indian motorcycle enthusiasts. The new motorcycle will benefit from the lessons Classic Legends learnt from the execution of its Jawa projects. The upcoming motorcycle, from the looks of it, is expected to be positioned as a sportier alternative to the Jawa models. Competition will come from the likes of newly launched Honda CB350RS and the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

Classic Legends is also working on reviving BSA, yet another long forgotten two wheeler brand that has a strong potential in the current times. While Mahindra could not make the Mojo work commercially, it surely has found a way to extract the untapped potential of the platform through Classic Legends’ business model.