New Zontes 350cc Motorcycles Launch Price From Rs 3.15 L – KTM Rival

Zontes Motorcycles will be sold by Aadishwar Auto Rides India who also handle Benelli, Keeway & Moto Morini sales

Guangdong Tayo Motorcycle Technology’s brand, Zontes, consists of scooters, ADVs, semi-faired, street, cafe racer and tourer motorcycles. The company has been eyeing for Indian market for some time now. India is one of the largest motorcycle markets in the world. Zontes brand has launched five motorcycles in India and all of them are based on their 350cc platform.

For India, Zontes has partnered with Aadishwar Auto Ride India Pvt Ltd (AARI) which also handles sales of Benelli, Keeway and Moto Morini motorcycles in India. Vikas Jhabakh, MD AARI, has revealed the prices on social media handles which start from Rs. 3.15 lakh and go till Rs. 3.67 lakh (all prices ex-sh).

New Zontes 350cc Motorcycles

All motorcycles will be powered by a 348cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with a Bosch EFI system. This high-compression engine is capable of extracting 38 bhp of power at 9500 RPM and 32 Nm of torque at 7500 RPM coupled with a 6-speed gearbox. This engine is also said to lay emphasis on fuel-saving, low emission while providing high performance.

Zontes 350cc range of motorcycles will get similar hardware and components while differing in genres and styling. Suspension duties are handled by 43mm telescopic units at front and a mono-shock unit at the rear. It gets aluminium wheels to strike the right balance between strength and lightness. All five motorcycles get 320mm disc at front and 265mm disc at the rear that also get dual-channel ABS as standard. All five motorcycles also get 17” wheels wrapped with 120/70 section at the front while the rear gets a fat 160/60 rubber.

Other features include a full LED package for headlights, tail lights and blinkers. In terms of electronics, it gets 4 ride modes, a keyless control system, two fast-charging USB ports and TPMS. Zontes also provides fully digital instrumentation with a colour LCD display with Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, notifications, screen mirroring, tell-tale lights and more.

Models & Competition

Zontes 350T and 350T ADV belong to ADV genre. Normal 350T is more touring biased with alloy wheels while 350T ADV sports spoked rims. Both get 19 litres fuel tank and 830mm tall seat height and are expected to rival the likes of KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G310 GS, Royal Enfield Himalayan and Yezdi Adventure.

Zontes 350R is a slick streetfighter with futuristic looks and 15 litres fuel tank along with low 795mm seat height rivaling KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R and the likes. Zontes 350X is a fully faired tourer and stays true to its form with optional touring accessories and 19 litres fuel tank. This sporty tourer will compete with TVS Apache RR 310, upcoming BMW 310 RR and Kawasaki Ninja 300.

Lastly, we have the Zontes GK350 which is a cafe racer style motorcycle and is probably the most handsome of the bunch. It gets round LED DRL, bar end round mirrors, spoked wheels and radiates a modern-retro vibe. This will compete against Royal Enfield Scram 411 and Yezdi Scrambler.

Prices

Zontes 350R is launched from Rs. 3.15 lakh for Blue shade, while Black and White shades cost Rs. 3.25 lakh. Zontes 350X pricing starts from Rs. 3.35 lakh for Black & Gold, while Silver & orange and Black & Green cost Rs. 3.45 lakh. Cafe Racer Zontes GK350 starts from Rs. 3.37 lakh for Black & Blue, while costing Rs. 3.47 lakh for Black & Gold and White & Orange. Zontes 350T only gets two colours with Orange starting from Rs. 3.37 lakh, while Champagne costs Rs. 3.47 lakh. Lastly, we have 350T ADV which cost Rs. 3.57 lakh for Orange and Rs. 3.67 lakh for Champagne (all prices ex-sh).