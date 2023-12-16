HomeBike NewsNewly Launched Yamaha MT-03 Vs Rivals - 390 Duke, Speed 400

Newly Launched Yamaha MT-03 Vs Rivals – 390 Duke, Speed 400

Despite being a single-cylinder bike, 2024 KTM 390 Duke highest power, torque, hardware, electronics and features than Speed 400 and MT-03

Where Yamaha YZF-R3 used to be on sale in India, this is the first time Yamaha is launching its MT-03 in the Asian subcontinent. In India, however, Yamaha MT-03 is quite a niche as it is the only 300cc to 500cc multi-cylinder street naked motorcycle. So, we pit it against 40bhp+ naked motorcycles to see how MT-03 fares.

In a recent post, we compared YZF-R3 vs its logical rivals. To compare MT-03, we have selected new 2024 KTM 390 Duke with a larger 398.63cc engine and Triumph Speed 400. We didn’t involve motorcycles like BMW G 310 R or the new TVS Apache RTR 310 as they are not close to 40 bhp. Dominar 400 is out because 2024 390 Duke is a better representation of Bajaj-KTM partnership.

Zontes’ 350cc line and QJ Motor have worthy 40bhp+ contenders, but they’re not mainstream motorcycle brands in India yet and they cost more than 2024 KTM 390 Duke, which is not a good thing. So the trio for this comparo is Triumph Speed 400 priced at Rs. 2.33 lakh, 2024 KTM 390 Duke priced at Rs. 3.1 lakh and Yamaha MT-03 priced at Rs. 4.6 lakh (all prices ex-sh).

Considering 40 bhp power and 37.5 Nm torque priced at Rs. 2.33 lakh (ex-sh), Triumph Speed 400 is the most affordable and will satisfy a wide variety of buyers that prefer old-school non techy motorcycles. It is the best-looking motorcycle in this comparison too, striking the right balance between neo and retro.

Powertrain hardware is top-notch too. DOHC, 4V head, liquid-cooling, throttle-by-wire, 6-speed gearbox, slip and assist clutch and associated performance. Both 390 Duke and MT-03 don’t have universally likeable designs as they take their aggressive appeal to the max, raising quite some brows and splitting opinions.

Stepping to 390 Duke for Rs. 3.1 lakh (ex-sh) unlocks a host of electronic goodies, features and performance-related hardware updates along with actual performance. It boasts a 45.37 bhp and 39 Nm torque, highest in this comparison. It has ride modes, a bi-directional quickshifter, cornering ABS, traction control, launch control, supermoto ABS mode and more.

2024 390 Duke from KTM offers the most value

The 5-inch fully digital instrument cluster is a coloured TFT unit and is the only one to pack it in this trio. This unlocks smartphone connectivity along with turn-by-turn navigation. Front USD telescopic forks are fully adjustable for compression and rebound. While rear mono-shock unit offers compression and rebound adjustments. Brakes and fuel tank are the largest with Duke as well.

Even at Rs. 4.6 lakh (ex-sh), Yamaha MT-03 feels quite bare bones. The high price is because Yamaha is bringing MT-03 to India via CBU route from Indonesia. It has a smaller 37mm USD telescopic front suspension setup, smallest brake rotor size, skinniest rear tyre and the least amount of features.

But MT-03 is the only one with a twin-cylinder architecture and brings a high-revving engine that has a characteristic smoothness and sound that single-cylinder bikes can’t match. Yamaha MT-03 can strike a much better prospect in India if they bring it via CKD route, reducing price significantly. Until then, it remains the only multi-cylinder street naked motorcycle in 300cc to 500cc segment.

