Nexon EV Customers Upgrading To Curvv EV – Tata Dealers

Key attractions driving Nexon EV customers towards the Curvv EV include its larger cabin and boot space and a distinctive, sportier profile

In the automotive space, arrival of new products is always a threat for existing models. A relevant example is Tata Curvv EV that is presenting challenges for its own sibling, the Nexon EV. According to a report, many customers who were earlier thinking about Nexon EV are now looking to upgrade to Curvv EV.

Nexon EV buyers upgrading to Curvv EV

Tata dealers say that the majority of customers who had made a booking for Nexon EV are now looking at the Curvv EV as an upgrade option. The same applies to customers who were thinking about buying a Nexon EV. Interestingly, the opposite is also happening. In some cases dealers are pushing customers to buy Curvv EV over the Nexon EV.

This is especially true for folks who were interested in buying the higher variants of Nexon EV such as the top-spec Empowered + LR. This variant is equipped with a 40.5 kWh battery pack and offers a certified range of 465 km. Nexon EV Empowered + LR variant is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 19.29 lakh. Depending on the city, the on-road price is slightly more than Rs 20 lakh. As a discount of Rs 1.50 lakh is currently applicable on this variant at most locations, the final on-road price comes at around Rs 19 lakh.

Preferred upgrade option

Users who were interested in the higher trims of Nexon EV are now looking to upgrade to the Curvv EV. Based on demand, it appears that the most suitable upgrade option is the mid-spec Curvv EV Accomplished 55 variant. Ex-showroom price is around Rs 19.25 lakh, whereas on-road price is approximately Rs 20.20 lakh. As is evident, the pricing is close to that of the top variant of Nexon EV. Equipped with a 55-kWh battery pack, Curvv EV Accomplished 55 variant offers a range of 585 km.

Many Nexon EV buyers are also looking to upgrade to the Curvv EV Accomplished 45 variant. This has a 45-kWh battery pack and a certified range of 502 km. Ex-showroom price is Rs 18.49 lakh, whereas on-road works out at around Rs 19.50 lakh.

Buyers willing to sacrifice on features

Even though the pricing is quite similar for Nexon EV top variant and Curvv EV Accomplished variant, the latter misses out on various features. For example, Curvv EV Accomplished does not get the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, sunroof, front parking sensors and a 360° surround view monitor. Nexon EV top variant has all these features.

People are willing to sacrifice several of the premium features, as they are more interested in the larger cabin and boot space available with the Curvv EV. Moreover, Curvv EV has sportier styling and an eye-catching profile.

Enquiries at dealerships reveal that the most in demand Curvv EV variant is the Empowered + (ADAS). Majority of bookings have been made for this variant. It has a waiting period of around 2 months. Ex-showroom price of Curvv Empowered + variant with ADAS is Rs 21.99 lakh.

