Tata Nexon EV Max XZ+ LUX gets New Features – Price Rs 18.79 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV Max now gets a larger touchscreen display and upgraded audio among other improvements

Tata Motors is currently the undisputed champ in electric car segment. With Nexon EV Prime, Nexon EV Max, Tigor EV and Tiago EV, Tata has established dominance. The electric car scene at Rs. 18 lakh, got bloody as the war between blue and copper intensifies with the Mahindra XUV400.

Tata is expanding its EV portfolio vertically and showcased Harrier EV at 2023 Auto Expo. At the lower end, Punch EV and Altroz EV will be launched. To keep the buzz around EVs alive, Tata has repositioned its Nexon EV lineup. Top-spec XZ+ LUX trim is bestowed with premium interior features with revised pricing.

Nexon EV Max Range Now 453km

Until Harrier EV is launched, Tata Nexon EV Max is the company’s flagship electric vehicle. It has a lot of features that even its ICE counterpart lacks. Tata recently gave a new set of feature additions to Nexon EV Max XZ+ LUX Dark Edition only. Now, these are a part of non-Dark top-spec trim as well.

These features include a larger 10.25″ touchscreen infotainment system that debuted with Harrier and Safari Red Dark Edition. It boasts an improved and lag-free user interface, crisper screen resolution, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This update also benefits from a crisper reverse camera feed as well.

Tata has updated speakers too and offered six language virtual assistant along with 180+ voice commands in those six languages. Pricing for said Nexon EV Max XZ+ LUX trim is Rs. 18.79 lakh for standard 3.3 kW charger variant and Rs. 19.29 lakh for a fast 7.2 kW AC charger variant. Full variant price list can be seen below.

This way, Tata Motors is fortifying its EV lineup at the top-end spectrum where Mahindra has introduced XUV400. Nexon EV Max recently got an OTA update that unlocked 453 km on a single charge instead of 437 km that it was capable of before.

Feature-loaded flagship EV

Features for this new variant include electronic hand brake, integrated display in gear select dial, premium leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, ESP, climate control, projector headlights with LED DRLs, connected car tech, rear disc brakes, smartwatch integration, push-button start, digital TFT instrument cluster and more.

Now, Nexon EV Max prices start from Rs. 16.49 lakh (ex-sh) for XM trim, and go till Rs. 19.54 lakh for XZ+ LUX Dark Edition trim with optional 7.2 kW AC charger. The new feature addition for XZ+ LUX trim level is likely to generate more footfall into their showrooms as buyers can now get these features without the Dark Edition elements. Apart from XUV400, Tata Nexon EV Max will face competition from upcoming Citroen eC3 Aircross that has begun testing.