Next-gen Alto To Be 100 Kg Lighter, Deliver More Mileage – Get EV Variant

By reducing weight, Alto can achieve a higher mileage and also keep a check on its carbon emissions

In the Japanese market, the Suzuki Alto is currently in its ninth generation. In production since 1979, Suzuki Alto has witnessed several changes in its kerb weight. For the 10th generation Alto, Suzuki has plans to achieve a weight reduction of around 100 kg.

New Alto to weigh ~ 580 kg

While the first-gen Suzuki Alto weighed 545 kg, the 9th-gen model has a kerb weight of 680 kg. Alto was at its heaviest in its 7th-gen avatar, weighing 740 kg. With the Heartect platform, Suzuki was able to reduce the weight of Alto by more than 100 kg. As a result, the 8th-gen Alto was only 620 kgs. Suzuki is now in the process of implementing a similar exercise, where the weight will be reduced by around 100 kg. With the current model weighing 680 kg, the new-gen model will be around 580 kgs.

To make it work, Hyundai is likely to use lightweight materials for the chassis and engine components. A relevant example is the new Z12 engine seen with the new Swift. This lightweight and high-efficiency engine will eventually be utilized with other Maruti cars such as WagonR, Dzire, Baleno and Fronx.

An improved version of the Heartect platform is likely to be used for the 10th-gen Alto. The Heartect platform is lightweight and utilizes ultra and advanced high tensile steel (UHSS & AHSS). With carefully designed crumple zones, the Heartect platform is effective in absorbing the impact and distributing it evenly across the vehicle’s structure. This helps enhance passenger safety in the event of a crash.

With a lightweight profile, Alto can offer improved mileage to users. If we consider the existing Maruti Alto K10, the mileage is 24.39 km/L with the manual gearbox and 24.90 km/L with the AGS. The CNG variant offers an impressive mileage of 33.85 km/kg. With 100 kgs less, the 10th-gen Alto can deliver around 30 km/L mileage. The CNG variant could be touching 37-38 km/kg.

Safety aspects

While fuel efficiency is advantageous, it is necessary to look at safety features. Alto does not have a good record in Global NCAP crash tests. The Maruti Alto K10 tested in 2023 had received a 2-star Adult Safety Rating and 0-star Child Safety Rating. Hopefully, the 10th-generation Alto should be able to deliver better results in NCAP crash tests.

Alto EV, hybrids in the works

In its 10th-gen format, Alto could also get EV and hybrid variants. These will be crucial in helping the company reduce its carbon footprint. Maruti will continue to focus on ICE and hybrids, instead of placing all its bets on pure electric vehicles. With a lightweight profile, Alto EV will be able to accommodate a larger battery pack. For CNG variants, bigger tanks can be used. These changes will increase range, thereby improving overall user experience.