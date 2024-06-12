Next-Gen Apple CarPlay Announced – Future Of In-Car UI Systems?

When launched, Next-Gen Apple CarPlay intends to take control of both the infotainment and instrument screens and rival anything Android Auto is offering

International tech giant, Apple Inc., recently held its WWDC24 event (World Wide Developer Conference) and laid down its future roadmap in software, integration and other aspects. One among these was Apple CarPlay which is set to get a major overhaul. First previewed in 2022, Apple CarPlay is on the verge of stepping into its next generation. Here’s what we can expect.

Next-Gen Apple CarPlay – What is it?

Since the advent of computing and now smartphones, the way we live in this society has entirely changed, and we co-exist with one another. The same has been true with vehicular ownership experience where connectivity, infotainment and instrumentation are soon becoming decisive factors.

The company has not yet revealed a release date for this next-gen Apple CarPlay. However, the company did preview what their design team have been up to at WWDC24. Apple CarPlay Human Interface Designed, Ben Crick, laid down all the possibilities with the new CarPlay system with endless customisation possibilities.

With the new Apple CarPlay, the company intends to offer a greater sense of versatility and personalization. When connected to an IOS device (Apple iPhone), next-gen CarPlay will take over both infotainment screen and instrumentation screens along with any third or fourth display, if a car has one.

The idea is to offer a seamless infotainment and instrument experience to car owners and one that is fully configurable and customisable. For example, the instrument screen will be able to display usual speed, odo and tacho readings in gauge, gauge with ticks, bars and in multiple other formats. Apple is promising dynamic data too, which should ensure the best experience for users depending on parameters.

Also, the screen will allow incorporation of navigation data, ADAS-related info, camera controls, climate control, vehicular data like TPMS and even show EV-related, off-road or track-focused clusters if said car meets said criterias. The scalable and modular nature of next-gen Apple CarPlay will ensure feasibility with all screen sizes and shapes. OEMs will be able to show specifics like car’s name or car’s image right on the screens.

How do brands embrace it?

The next-gen Apple CarPlay system will be tailor-made for specific vehicles with tight integration with their respective manufacturers. These OEMs will have to work with Apple Team and come up with a unique Apple CarPlay layout for specific head units and the vehicles they will be implemented in.

It is yet unknown how car manufacturers will embrace Apple’s vision in redefining in-car infotainment and instrumentation experience. As of writing this article, only Porsche and Aston Martin have announced collaborations with Apple to incorporate the next-gen Apple CarPlay. More OEMs might announce their interest in Apple’s new system in the near future.

Considering how much control Apple will gain over vehicle informatics, there is a possibility of it having a significant impact on an OEM’s willingness to embrace this system. Also, it would be interesting to see how Google responds to this and the changes they will implement to their Android Auto to streamline in-car infotainment and instrumentation experience.