Next-Gen Bajaj Chetak Spied Ahead Of Launch – Details Leaked

In the past couple of years, automotive market witnessed the growth story of Bajaj Auto in electric scooter segment. With Chetak 35 Series and 30 Series, Bajaj has emerged as one of the most important players in electric 2W industry. Now, the company is aiming to expand its influence further with a Next-Gen model.

Yes! A new generation of Chetak is under development and we have first-ever spy shots of this upcoming electric scooter. These spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Sai. A launch timeline is not revealed by the company, but one could speculate 2026 is the year Next-Gen Bajaj Chetak might roll down our roads in style.

Next-Gen Bajaj Chetak Spied

What makes this spied Chetak test mule a Next-Gen model? There are quite a few elements that have changed including the powertrain along with cycle parts, thus begging a Next-Gen tag. Where design is concerned, changes are not immediately evident, as the overall silhouette is carried forward.

Rear LED tail lights are completely overhauled, which is now a single unit that houses brake lights and LED turn indicators. Number plate holder is slightly revised and we can now see a rear tyre hugger. A charging port at the rear is not immediately visible, which might be hidden behind a flap or moved towards front apron area.

Because of the extensive use of camouflage, we can’t spot changes to side body panels, but they look revised. Rear grab rail seems to be carried over and seat is a lot flatter now. Moving towards the front, we can see similar LED headlights and DRLs as current model. Chetak logo in this housing is now replaced with Chetak lettering. Turn indicators from apron are moved into the handlebar area.

Mid-Level Variant

While this spy shot is a Next-Gen Bajaj Chetak, it is highly likely to be a mid-level variant. Think Next-Gen Chetak 3502 (or speculatively, 3002). We say this is mid-level variant because it has a disc brake at the front, but lack fancy features and components. The main giveaway is the hub motor at rear wheel, which is not part of any current Chetak models.

Also, there’s no keyless go here and there is no TFT screen. Instead, it seems to have a new LCD cluster shape, which is not circular. Switchgear is new as well. Fancy ORVM stalks are missing on this variant and fancy single-sided suspension setup standard across all Chetak models is replaced with conventional twin telescopic forks at the front and rear twin shocks (not confirmed).

Bajaj has ensured that the changes do not deviate too much from original Chetak design, while bringing a certain modernity into the equation. We expect fancier features on higher variants of this Next-Gen Bajaj Chetak electric scooter. Powering this scooter could be a 3 kWh or a 3.5 kWh battery pack with up to 150 km of range on a single charge.













