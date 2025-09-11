Next-Gen Car Shopping: Hyundai Rolls Out Click to Buy 2.0 in India

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has taken a major step in digitizing the car buying journey with the launch of Click to Buy 2.0, its next-generation online retail platform. Building on the success of Click to Buy 1.0, the upgraded platform introduces industry-first features like voice search, personalized car recommendations, and instant loan eligibility checks to simplify and personalize the experience for customers across India.

Key Highlights of Click to Buy 2.0

– Voice Search (Industry First): Customers can use voice commands like “Book Hyundai Creta” or “Check Finance” for faster navigation.

– Instant Loan Eligibility Check: Get pre-qualified offers from 12 leading banks/NBFCs instantly, without paperwork.

– Personalized Recommendations: The system suggests the top 3 Hyundai models/variants based on budget, fuel efficiency, and preferences, from over 200+ variants.

– Car Compare Feature: Compare up to 3 variants, even across different models, side-by-side.

Phygital Approach – Blending Digital & Physical Journeys

Click to Buy 2.0 allows customers to configure their car, check transparent on-road prices, book test drives, apply for finance, upload KYC documents, and even make online payments. Selections made at showrooms can sync directly with the platform, ensuring continuity.

As customers increasingly turn to online platforms for major purchases, Click to Buy 2.0 sets a new benchmark in automotive digital retailing. By combining ease of access, smarter decision-making tools, and strong dealer integration, Hyundai aims to make buying a car as seamless as streaming content online. With this move, Hyundai continues to reinforce its position as a pioneer in customer-centric innovation, delivering convenience, transparency, and confidence to today’s digital-first buyers.

Commenting on the launch of Click to Buy 2.0 platform, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, “At Hyundai Motor India, we’ve always believed that buying a car should be as intuitive and empowering as driving one. With Click to Buy 2.0, we are not just upgrading a digital platform – we are transforming the entire car buying experience. This next-gen platform sets new benchmarks in digital retail with industry-first features like voice search, and evolved algorithm led personalized car recommendations and instant loan eligibility checks. It is fully mobile-optimized and designed to simplify decision-making, giving customers complete control from browsing to booking, financing and beyond. By seamlessly integrating the physical and digital journey, Click to Buy 2.0 delivers a smarter, faster and more confident way to buy your favorite Hyundai cars – anytime, anywhere.”

The platform can be accessed here: Click to Buy 2.0