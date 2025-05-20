Next Gen Ford EcoSport Rendered – Hybrid, BEV Powertrains

Across international markets, Ford EcoSport’s successor will be positioned as an affordable alternative to the Dacia Duster, Volkswagen T-Cross and Renault Captur

Ford is planning to introduce a new compact crossover in Europe, which will work as the replacement for the discontinued EcoSport. The new SUV will also fill the void created by other discontinued Ford cars such as Fiesta and Focus. These were iconic names that used to generate high volumes for the company. Let’s check out the details of the new Ford SUV.

Ford EcoSport successor – What to expect?

In line with current user preferences, Ford’s new compact crossover will have a sporty and bold design. It is likely to follow Ford’s latest design language as seen with models like the Ford Territory. As seen in this render, signature features expected include a prominent grille with horizontal slats and sharp LED DRLs. Overall, the SUV will have a muscular profile and curvy body panelling.

Dimensionally, Ford’s new compact crossover is expected to be smaller in comparison to the Ford Puma. The length could be around 4,000 mm to 4,100 mm. In comparison, the Ford Puma is 4,186 mm long, 1,805 mm wide and 1,536 mm tall. To reduce production costs, several of the features could be shared with the Puma.

Ford’s successor to the EcoSport will be utilizing a multi-energy architecture. It will be capable of supporting various powertrains including mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, full hybrid and fully electric versions. As such, this new compact crossover will be essentially a future-proof product. It can fulfil the current preference for hybrids and expected increased demand for EVs in the future. Various other carmakers have also invested in multi-energy platforms. Ford’s new compact crossover will be manufactured at the company’s Almussafes plant in Spain.

Ford is building the EcoSport’s successor primarily for Europe. There’s significant demand for compact and versatile crossovers across leading European countries. With a starting price of around €20,000 (Rs 19.18 lakh) to €24,000 (Rs 23 lakh), Ford’s new crossover can work as an affordable, yet well-equipped alternative to the likes of Dacia Duster, Renault Captur and Volkswagen T-Cross.

Ford’s plans for India

The Blue Oval stopped manufacturing activities for India in 2022. EcoSport was launched in 2013 and it had emerged as a popular option in the sub 4m SUV segment. However, EcoSport was discontinued in 2022 due to low sales and increased competition from rival products.

EcoSport has also been discontinued from other markets such as the USA, Canada, Brazil, Europe, Russia, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand. Last year in September, Ford started talks with the Government of Tamil Nadu for resuming production at its Chennai plant for export markets. The company had stated that the operations would generate job opportunities for 2,500 to 3,000 people.

However, those plans seem to have been delayed. Ford has postponed its India re-entry plans (manufacturing) and a final decision is expected by late summer of 2025. America’s new policy to promote local manufacturing could play a role in such decisions.

