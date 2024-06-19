Next-Gen Hero Destini Scooter Leaked – 125cc Activa, Jupiter, Access, Fascino Rival

While current model on sale is a contemporary family scooter, next-gen Hero Destini 125 seems to be going for a retro scooter appeal

Hero MotoCorp, world’s largest 2W manufacturer in volumes, is taking greater strides in scooter segment. Primarily known for its budget commuter lineup, Hero is gearing up to launch more scooters to consolidate its position. One among those upcoming scooters is the next-gen Hero Destini and the production-spec version has been leaked showing the entire vehicle.

Next-Gen Hero Destini – Next big thing in 125cc scooter segment?

The 125cc scooter segment generates less sales and interest than 100cc to 110cc scooters. But the magnitude of this landscape is changing and 125cc scooters are gaining more prominence. Capitalizing on this growth are OEMs like TVS, Honda, Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp.

Recently, Next-Gen Hero Destini 125 scooter has been leaked ahead of launch. Interestingly, there has not been a single spy shot or this upcoming scooter and Hero has played its cards close to the chest. Regardless, we get to see the full scooter in production guise now and without any camouflage.

One can also see most of the exterior features and attributes as there is no camouflage. When compared to current Destini 125, the upcoming model almost looks like it has taken a Classic and Retro scooter vibe. We say this because current Destini 125 looked like any other contemporary family scooter.

Now, it has been transformed into a stylish and retro-looking offering that should take on the likes of Yamaha Fascino and Vespa scooters. We can see an all-new apron with sleeker turn indicators and contrasting trims. The chunky chrome has been done away with and the headlight is now in a triangular housing.

Upgrade in components

Plastic panels behind the apron are painted that continues on the floorboard and side panels have been transformed to look like a retro scooter. Seat looks more contoured than before and pillion backrest looks the same, while grab rail is painted black. Exhaust heat shield is new and so are the swankier alloy wheels.

For the first time, Destini 125 is getting a front disc brake option. We can expect other attributes like an external fuel filler cap, USB charging socket, XTEC connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation and others. Powertrains-wise, it is likely to retain the same 124.6cc single-cylinder engine with 9 bhp and 10.4 Nm with i3S stop/start feature.

We hope Hero is offering 12-inch alloy wheels like a Xoom 110, instead of 10-inchers. There might be a slight bump in pricing and the new model is likely to expand Hero’s presence in India’s 125cc scooter realm. Rivals include Honda Activa 125, Yamaha Fascino 125, TVS Jupiter 125 and upcoming Suzuki Access 125 facelift.

