Next-Gen Honda HR-V SUV Spied Testing – New Hybrid Engine Likely

Along with a powertrain upgrade, the 2027 Honda HR-V could also have larger dimensions, enabling roomier interiors

A subcompact crossover SUV, the Honda HR-V is sold across multiple global markets including North America, Africa and Asia. The current model is the 3rd-gen version, which was launched in 2021. Honda is working on the new-gen model, which was recently spied in Japan. Let’s check out the details.

2027 Honda HR-V – What to expect?

Since the spy shot captures just the rear end of the test mule, only limited information can be extracted. The tail lights appear to be new and vertically stacked, although the heavy camouflage makes things difficult to confirm. The current HR-V has sleek taillamps in a connected format. The boot lid appears to be flatter and the space for the number plate is rectangular.

While the bumper design appears to have been retained in most parts, the reflectors are now placed diagonally. The raked windshield and the roof mounted spoiler do not appear to have undergone any major changes. However, one can see that the test mule does not have a rear wiper. It is also possible that the new-gen HR-V could be using a hidden rear wiper for improved aesthetics.

2027 Honda HR-V could be bigger in size, although this is not evident in the spy shot. Considering the overall quantum of changes at the rear, one can expect significant changes at the front as well. The new HR-V could get updates across the lighting elements, front grille and bumper. Side profile could be refreshed with a new design for the alloy wheels.

New hybrid powertrain

2027 Honda HR-V is expected to get the second-generation full-hybrid engine from the e:HEV line. It will comprise a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated unit. New Honda HR-V is expected to get advanced features such as the S+ Shift system. This was recently introduced with the new Prelude. This setup is planned to be offered as standard across all upcoming Honda HEV models.

With the S+ Shift system, users can get the necessary feedback, as needed to establish a sense of oneness with the vehicle. The system enables upshifts and downshifts in line with the driving conditions and environments. The driver can use the gears and paddle shifters like a normal car with a standard transmission system. 2027 Honda HR-V could also get a special sound system, which will ensure a livelier feel with the silent electric motor.

Honda HR-V India launch?

As of now, there don’t seem to be any plans to introduce the HR-V in India. However, Honda has announced a major product offensive for the Indian market. A total of 10 new products will be introduced here, seven of which will be SUVs. These will cover both mass-market and premium segments. The ones that have been confirmed include the production version of the Honda 0 Alpha electric SUV. Going forward, India will be an important market for Honda, in addition to Japan and the USA.

