Next Gen Hyundai Cars To Get New Infotainment System With Large Touchscreen

In addition to the infotainment system, Pleos also has vehicle OS, a dedicated app development suite and data & fleet management solutions

At the ‘Pleos 25’ developer conference in Seoul, Hyundai Motor Group unveiled its new mobility software platform named ‘Pleos’. This is a giant leap forward for Hyundai, as the company seeks to transform into a major mobility tech company. Pleos is focused on creating software-centred mobility experiences and eventually transitioning to an all-cloud mobility ecosystem.

Hyundai Pleos Debuts – How it works?

One of the key components of Hyundai’s Pleos mobility software platform is the Pleos Connect next-gen infotainment system. Users benefit from a large touchscreen that appears to be the size of a standard 15.6-inch laptop screen. Pleos Connect is based on the Android Automotive OS (AAOS) and comes with a wide range of customization options. The intuitive UI is useful, especially with its smartphone-like UI and split-view.

Other key features of Pleos Connect include multi-window functions and support for a wide variety of mobile apps. Users benefit from the inbuilt Gleo AI assistant, a voice-recognition based AI platform designed for intelligent vehicle control. Another key feature is Pleos ID, which is a unique profile created for users. It ensures that users can access a personalized service environment in any of the vehicles that have the Pleos Connect system.

Hyundai has plans to introduce the Pleos Connect next-gen infotainment system in its vehicles in Q2, 2026. Implementation will be done on a large scale and not limited to select models. Hyundai wants to install the Pleos Connect in more than 20 million vehicles by the end of 2030.

Move towards software-defined vehicles (SDVs)

With the Pleos mobility software platform, Hyundai will be aiming to create vehicles that can be continuously updated. Pleos will ensure decoupling of hardware and software development, which in turn will allow continuous updates and functional expansion. For example, new features could be added with software updates. Even the range and performance aspects could be improved with software updates.

Safety could be enhanced with updates to the ADAS kit. Other possibilities include newer features and functionalities for the connectivity suite, autonomous driving and navigation. Pleos has a dedicated suite to cater to the needs of fleet operators. The technology stack also includes cloud infrastructure and mobility and logistics optimization solutions.

Hyundai Pleos Playground

As it aims to develop a massive connected ecosystem, Pleos will need a wide variety of apps. For that, Pleos has a dedicated app development platform named Pleos Playground. App developers can freely access the automotive software resources related to vehicles, cloud, accessories and analytics. Pleos Playground has various resources for third-party app developers such as AAOS software development kit (SDK) and basic tools, development support tools, APIs, sample codes and design guides.

Similar to Google Play Store and App Store, developers working with Pleos Playground can launch their apps on the App Market. Users can download and install these apps on the Pleos Connect infotainment system. The Pleos Playground open development platform will play a key role in meeting the diverse and ever-changing needs of users.