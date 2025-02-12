Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Launch Likely In 2027 – Hybrid Engine On The Cards?

Hyundai has been dominating the compact SUV segment with the Creta. It has been smashing the sales charts ever since it was launched more than a decade ago. This successful model is currently in its 2nd Gen facelifted avatar. Now, the 3rd Gen model is reportedly in development and it is set to break covers in 2027.

Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Launch

A recent report suggests Hyundai is developing the third generation model of Creta compact SUV. The latest iteration of Creta, 2nd Gen facelift version, was launched in January 2024 and a sportier N Line version was launched later in 2024. More recently, Hyundai launched Creta Electric at 2025 Auto Expo.

When launched in 2027, as per the recent report, the current Creta ICE will have been three years old and probably the right time for an update. Where generations are concerned, the 2nd Gen model was launched in March 2020 and would be 7 years old by the time 3rd Gen model is coined and ready to be launched. Creta Electric would be 2 years old in 2027 and would receive a mild mid-life update.

Development is underway and is internally codenamed SX3. Production of 3rd Gen Creta is likely to happen at their manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. There is a good probability of Next-Gen Hyundai Creta to offer a Hybrid powertrain option, making it the first offering from the South Korean brand to offer a Hybrid engine.

What to expect?

Speculations suggest that it could be a combination of Hyundai’s tried and tested (and mass-produced) 1.5L NA Petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a small battery, good for some pure electric range. Other powertrains from current ICE Creta will continue – 1.5L NA Petrol, 1.5L Turbo Petrol and 1.5L Turbo Diesel engine options.

We can expect a new design language, inspired from more premium SUVs in Hyundai’s global SUVs like Palisade or Santa Fe. There might be more design inspirations from Hyundai’s Ioniq lineup as well. Feature additions might include rear ventilated seats, cornering lights, rain-sensing wipers, larger 12.3-inch displays and more.

With continually evolving their vehicles to meet customer demands and cater to growing needs, Hyundai is setting itself ahead of the curve, strengthening an already established dominance. It will rival, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyot Hyryder, Tata Curvv, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, Citroen Aircross SUV and Basalt.

