Next-Gen Hyundai i20 restarts testing – Spied wearing halogen headlamps

Unveiled online earlier this year, third generation Hyundai Elite i20 is expected to be launched in India during the festive season

All-new Hyundai i20 was supposed to make its global debut at 90th Geneva Motor Show, but it was cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of its launch in India, the car has been spied testing in Delhi recently. The variant on test in the images, is wearing halogen headlamps, instead of the LED headlamps which we had seen on the global model. Images are credit to automotive enthusiast Deepak Tushir.

Third-gen Elite i20 looks quite similar to its European counterpart. The front section has undergone a major design upgrade, featuring a new bumper and prominent air inlets. Other key exterior changes introduced in third generation i20 include new alloy wheel design, bold cuts and creases, and sporty Z-shaped LED tail lamps. New i20 is expected to be more spacious as its dimensions are bigger in comparison to the outgoing model.

Interiors have a premium look and feel and are designed for optimal comfort and convenience. Some of the key features on the inside include a new clutter-free dashboard, horizontal AC vents, premium Bose sound system, ambient lighting, wireless charging, and new steering wheel with mounted controls.

While the Euro-spec i20 will get a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system, the one for India could be an 8-inch unit. It will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. India-spec next-gen i20 can also come with an all-digital instrument cluster.

New i20 could have the same powertrain options as that of Venue. The 1.2 litre petrol unit churns out 83 ps of max power and 115 Nm of max torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The numbers for 1.0 litre turbo petrol are 120 ps / 170 Nm and it comes mated to either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT unit. The 1.5 litre diesel unit makes 100 ps / 240 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. It is possible that new i20 diesel may get an automatic option.

In international markets, Hyundai will also be launching the N variant of i20 for the first time. It will come with a 1.6-litre turbo petrol unit that makes 201 bhp / 260 Nm. However i20 N variant is unlikely to be launched in the Indian market.

Next-gen i20 will be getting the BlueLink connectivity tech, which is already available in other Hyundai cars such as Venue, Verna, Elantra and Creta. With BlueLink, users can access a range of connectivity features across safety & security, remote access, vehicle health, and convenience. Some key features include auto crash notification, SOS/emergency assistance, stolen vehicle tracking, remote door lock/unlock, tyre pressure information, auto vehicle diagnostics and maintenance alerts, speed alert, and geo-fencing.

New i20 is expected to be launched at a starting price of Rs 5.75 lakh. It will continue to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Polo, Tata Altroz and Honda Jazz.