Next-Gen Hyundai Palisade SUV Takes Shape – Bears Santa Fe Design DNA

Even though India never got it, we hope next-gen Hyundai Palisade to launch in India to rival large SUVs like Fortuner and Gloster

Hyundai’s SUV lineup has been expansive in the recent past. That’s because more and more vehicles have been marketed as SUVs. But we’re talking about Hyundai’s legacy nameplate SUVs. Soon, the company will launch its next-gen flagship, the Palisade, which has been spied on abroad with a similar design DNA as Santa Fe.

Next-Gen Hyundai Palisade

Palisade has been a staple offering from Hyundai and has had a major role in establishing the company as a reputed SUV manufacturer. It is a large SUV powered by a large engine that costs a large sum and spawns a Kia counterpart in the form of Telluride.

The SUV appeal of Palisade is probably the highest among any other SUVs from the brand. Fast forwarding to mid 2024, Next-gen Hyundai Palisade test mules have been spotted and it is a revolutionary change over the current model. Design has been clearly inspired by the new Santa Fe, which is positioned below Palisade in Hyundai’s portfolio.

With modernity kicking in, Hyundai Palisade has ditched its former design language and embraced a boxier and flatter appeal. This move is not like Hyundai’s other vehicles where the chances of splitting opinions are high. Instead, the new Palisade looks striking, in a good way, emphasizing its SUV silhouette.

Spy shots from abroad show a muscular and boxy SUV like Santa Fe with a lot of attitude. There is a flat fascia, a flat bonnet, and a ridiculously large grill working in its favour. Chunky headlights and angular lines in side profile amplify that old-school SUV look.

Functional roof rails, chunky side body claddings, a slightly sloping roofline, Range Rover like tail lights, a large roof spoiler, a flat tail section, chrome belt-line are notable exterior elements of upcoming Palisade. Interestingly, alloy wheels on the upcoming next-gen Hyundai Palisade look a lot like what current gen pre-facelift Alcazar gets in India.

Specs and features

Outgoing Palisade is around 5m in length, 2m in width, 1.75m in height and has a 2.9m long wheelbase. The new Palisade will be logically larger. Interiors will be all-new with Hyundai’s next-gen flagship SUV. Curved screens on the inside, brand new steering wheel, dashboard and centre console designs are expected.

Being Hyundai’s flagship SUV, it will get a premium flair on the inside and come with all the bells and whistles that Hyundai can cram into this SUV. Powertrains-wise, there are no concrete details about the next-gen Palisade yet. But, a 3.5L V6 petrol and a 2.5L I4 turbo petrol with around 300 bhp are speculated.

