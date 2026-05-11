Next Gen Hyundai Tucson Interiors Leaked – 17″ Pleos Screen Likely

Hyundai is gearing up to launch a next generation version of its popular SUV, the Tucson. It has been a global success for the brand and is paramount to keep it updated to modern standards. The same vehicle is expected to launch in India too, making it an interesting topic for automotive enthusiasts across the country.

Test mules of next generation Tucson have been spied abroad and have captured the interests of many. The latest spy shots show more of its interior than previous spy shots, lending us interesting insights into this upcoming flagship SUV by Hyundai Motor India. Let’s take a closer look.

New Hyundai Tucson Interiors Leaked

Ahead of its global debut, next gen Hyundai Tucson interiors have been leaked. There seems to be a lot of electronic components shared with the recently debuted Hyundai Grandeur flagship sedan. The most highlight of these recent spy shots is the confirmation of the 17-inch Pleos central infotainment screen.

This is a large and free-standing unit that grabs all the attention away from the rest of its dashboard. This is an Android based system with smartphone like interface for ease of use. Then there is an AI assistant like ChatGPT which Hyundai is calling Gleo. Like Grandeur, there may be a 9.9-inch instrument cluster screen too.

The new steering wheel seems to be designed in such a way that it does not intrude into the driver’s peripheral view. Steering gets Hyundai’s quad dot logo and seems to get physical buttons for audio and cluster controls. Gear selector is positioned on the steering column and there seems to be a driver monitoring camera too.

Below the screens, we can see some physical controls too, which might be for climate, volume dial and other functions. We can expect extensive use of soft touch materials on the dashboard and door trims. Seats get additional bolstering with a ribbed design. We can see some buttons on co-driver seat, which could be for electric boss mode.

New Design Language

Exterior design of next gen Hyundai Tucson has been spied in previous spy shots and there have been a few renders of this vehicle too. It is expected to get a clean design, based on ‘Art of Steel’ philosophy. It has become more muscular and dominant in its design, which could appeal to prospective buyers.

Internally codenamed NX5, upcoming Hyundai Tucson is expected to come with the Next Gen TMED II Hybrid architecture PHEV powertrain (Plug In Electric Vehicle) with up to 100 km on a single charge along with Level 2.5 ADAS suite with more advanced and intelligent autonomous driving systems.

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