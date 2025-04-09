Next-gen Hyundai Venue Spied – New Design, Features

While getting significant updates across exteriors and interiors, next-gen Hyundai Venue will retain the existing powertrain options

Launched in 2019, Hyundai Venue has emerged as a popular option in the sub-4m SUV segment. Cumulative sales crossed 6 lakh units in November 2024 and the SUV currently enjoys a market share of around 9% in the vastly popular sub 4m SUV segment (B-Segment SUV).

A facelift was introduced in 2022, and now, Hyundai is working on the next-gen model (codenamed QU2i). Testing of this new vehicle has commenced. New Venue is expected to be launched during the upcoming festive season in October 2025. Recent spy shots from South Korea shed new light on this upcoming SUV.

Next-gen Hyundai Venue – Styling updates

For the 2nd-gen Venue, Hyundai has stuck to a boxier profile and sharp body panelling. At the front, there are hints of new LED headlamps and DRLs and a new grille with refreshed design elements. One can also notice a radar module at the front, suggesting Level-2 ADAS features along with front parking sensors. The existing model comes with camera-based Level-1 ADAS.

Side profile has been enhanced with thicker body cladding that are not round anymore and larger dual-tone ORVMs and chunkier roof rails. The SUV gets sportier dual-tone alloy wheel design and DCT badge on the fenders. The rising beltline of the current model has been replaced with a flatter, more horizontal design. Safety has been improved with all four wheels getting disc brakes.

Existing Venue comes with front disc and rear drum brakes. As of now, all-disc brakes are available with only the Venue N Line. At the rear, one can expect new tail lamps and a refreshed bumper. Due to heavy camouflage at the rear, finer details are not evident.

New features

Interiors of next-gen Hyundai Venue are expected to undergo a major refresh. Possibilities include updates to the dashboard, centre console, interior theme, upholstery and ambient lighting options. Equipment list will be upgraded, with several features borrowed from Hyundai’s newer models such as the facelifted Creta and Alcazar.

One can expect additions and improvements such as ventilated seats, larger screens and a panoramic sunroof. ADAS kit is expected to get features such as blind spot avoidance assist, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, driver attention warning, forward collision warning and smart cruise control with stop and go.

Next-gen Hyundai Venue – Powertrain options

Ignoring speculation about the future of diesel engines in India, the next-gen Hyundai Venue will continue with the existing engine options. The 1.2-litre MPi petrol engine generates 83 PS and 113.8 Nm of torque. It is offered with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Diesel variants utilize a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT unit that makes 116 PS and 250 Nm. It is offered with a 6-speed manual transmission. Users requiring enhanced performance can choose the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 120 PS and 172 Nm of torque. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT.

With the updates, next-gen Hyundai Venue is expected to be offered at a slightly premium pricing. The current model is available at a starting price of Rs 7.94 lakh. New Hyundai Venue will continue to rival the likes of Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV3XO and Skoda Kylaq.

Source