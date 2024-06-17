Next-Gen Jeep Compass Cancelled – What Could Be The Reason?

Replacing the current model, next-gen Jeep Compass was set to light the competition ablaze, but has met a sad demise before launch

Just last month, Jeep was riding the news wave with 2026 Compass model in advanced stages of development. Since this news broke out, there have been many renders of the same, depicting what it could look like. All this enthusiasm seems to have failed in vain as a recent report suggests Next-Gen Compass project has been axed.

Next-Gen Jeep Compass Cancelled – Why, though?

International automotive conglomerate, Stellantis, has had a rough history in Indian market. Currently, Stellantis conglomerate has been locally manufacturing Jeep and Citroen branded vehicles and both brands have been struggling to carve out a decent market share in their respective segments.

As per a recent report, Stellantis has pulled the plug on next-gen Compass project, which was internally codenamed J4U. This particular vehicle was set to break covers in 2026 or 2027. When launched, it would debut an all-new platform and even spawn next-gen Meridian, a 7-seater version of Compass.

This all-new STLA-M platform was touted to be the next big thing in Stallantis’ compact and mid-size portfolio. This platform has been under development for the past year and has now been axed, as it failed to meet commercial viability for Indian market, as per sources of the report.

This project would have forced Stellantis to shed an investment of nearly USD 500 million (approximately Rs 4,200 cr). Alongside Jeep vehicles in India, this STLA-M platform was tasked to spawn a few Peugeot-branded vehicles to be exported to Malaysia from India. The report mentions development costs overshot targets by 1.7 times, which won’t be viable for the company.

Declining sales of Jeep Compass and limited potential in the projected vehicles based on this STLA-M platform, seems to have forced Stallantis to pull the plug on this platform. However, the STLA-M platform was designed to accommodate multiple body styles, cutting-edge connectivity features and multiple powertrains including electric offerings.

So, what next?

Jeep might have pulled the plug on next-gen Compass, but current model will continue to be manufactured in India along with its 7-seater counterpart, Meridian. Even beyond 2026 or 2027. To keep the product fresh, Jeep will periodically launch facelifts and special editions and drive footfall into their dealerships.

Speaking of facelifts, Jeep is currently testing Meridian facelift with improved features like ADAS suite from Bosch. Same revisions and features set will logically make it to smaller Compass as well. Considering the sales, Jeep is less likely to develop a petrol engine too, which is rumoured to be on testing.

Price is the biggest chink in Jeep Compass’ armour. Just recently, Jeep slashed the price of base-spec Compass by Rs 1.7 lakh (Ex-sh), which we wish was uniform across the variants. We also wish facelift model not to get a price hike as well.

