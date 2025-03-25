Next Gen Jeep Compass Spied Ahead Of Launch

New, 3rd-gen Jeep Compass will be based on the STLA Medium Platform and offer multiple powertrain options including fully electric and plug-in-hybrid

Jeep is readying the 3rd-gen Jeep Compass with several major upgrades. European markets will get it first, followed by South America and North America. Launch is expected later this year. Ahead of that, fresh spy shots of the new-gen Jeep Compass have surfaced on the internet. Is it an ICE or BEV? Let’s explore.

Next Gen Jeep Compass – What to expect?

As evident with the teasers and spy shots, the new-gen Jeep Compass has a boxier profile. It has a more rugged character, with features such as rectangular headlamps, sharp LED DRLs, flatter bonnet, squared-off wheel arches and a pronounced shoulder line. A floating roof effect with the blacked-out C pillars enhances the SUV’s dynamic profile.

Jeep’s signature seven-slot grille has been retained, but there could be some new lighting elements on top to enhance the overall look and feel. While interiors have not been seen, one can expect some significant changes in the cabin as well. Tech package could be upgraded with a larger touchscreen infotainment system.

For a fresh new look, the dashboard, centre console and door trims could be updated. Stellantis has announced advanced tech upgrades for the new-gen Compass. It implies that the equipment list could include multiple segment-first or best-in-class features.

ADAS and connectivity features could see multiple new additions. The current Jeep Compass is already well-equipped with features such as ventilated seats, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital cluster, wireless charging, voice commands and dual-pane sunroof. Updates for new-gen Jeep Compass could include fancier stitching and more options for the ambient lighting.

Is it the BEV version?

In line with its multi-energy roadmap, Jeep will be equipping the new Compass with multiple powertrain options. For European markets, one of the options could be a mild-hybrid setup. It is likely to include a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine generating 134 hp and an electric motor adding 28 hp.

In India, the 2nd-gen Compass is offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that outputs 170 hp and 350 Nm. It is mated to 6MT or 9AT. European markets will also be getting fully electric and plug-in-hybrid versions of the new Jeep Compass. The EV version could be offered with dual motors (AWD). This particular unit is supposedly a BEV, as mentioned by Walter Vayr, who photographed it.

Jeep Compass plug-in hybrid variant is also expected to get all-wheel drive with a rear mounted electric motor. In electric mode, the PHEV could have a range of around 80 km. New Jeep Compass will retain its off-roading capabilities. Across on-road environments, users can expect a better overall experience with the upgraded suspension setup used with the STLA Medium Platform.

Will it launch in India?

Jeep is expected to unveil the new Compass in April 2025. The SUV will be manufactured at Stellantis’ plant in Melfi, Italy. American markets will also get the new Jeep Compass later this year. In India, the current 2nd-gen model will continue in the same format. Jeep could introduce some updates, as and when needed. The next-gen Compass (codenamed J4U) project for India was scrapped due to lack of commercial viability.

