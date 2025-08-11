Next-Gen Kia Seltos Hybrid Launch Delayed To April 2026?

Kia Seltos SUV has been a runaway success for the brand and has seen major acceptance in global markets. In India, Seltos was the definitive model for Kia as the brand commenced operations in Asian subcontinent. A new Seltos is on the horizon with a new design language and a bump in equipment list.

Also, this new Seltos is rumoured to come with a Hybrid powertrain based on one of the company’s Petrol engines. However, the production of Seltos Hybrid might be delayed as per new rumours from the Korean media. Let’s take a look at possible reasons why full-scale production of Kia Seltos Hybrid might be delayed.

Kia Seltos Hybrid Launch Delayed?

As per South Korean media, Next-Gen Kia Seltos Hybrid production was slated to commence in January 2026 and then reach other major markets subsequently. Seltos has emerged as a major success for Kia globally, where SUVs are concerned. A Hybrid version of this vehicle would push the sales envelope further.

However, new reports suggest that there might be delays in the production of Kia Seltos Hybrid owing to a combination of factors. Now, the new rumoured timeline is April 2026, moving away from the initially speculated January 2026 timeline. It has to be noted that Kia has not confirmed these developments yet.

While the exact reasons are not known, speculations suggest pricing concerns, strategic caution and market success are likely. The segment Kia Seltos operates in, is a price sensitive one and could potentially risk a slowdown of demand in the market, once a higher priced Hybrid version is launched.

Launch Delayed To April 2026?

In markets like Korea, Europe and USA, Kia Seltos Hybrid is likely to be positioned on 1.6L Turbo Petrol GDi engine. For the Hybrid setup Kia might implement an e-AWD system, increasing costs and production complexities. Which could potentially impact Seltos’ reputation as VFM compact SUV for the masses.

Around 70% of Kia Sorento sales were from Hybrid variants, suggesting the consumer shift towards greener and fuel efficient powertrains. That said, Kia Sorento is a larger and a more expensive vehicle and a Hybrid version for a little more money seldom upsets target demographic, which might not be the case for Seltos. Instead of that, Kia might take its time to ensure cost efficient production and competitive pricing to ensure alignment with customer preferences.

For markets like India, Kia is expected to come up with a more cost-effective Hybrid solution based on the ubiquitous 1.5L NA Petrol engine and strictly FWD layout. Kia India is expected to launch Next Gen Seltos by the end of calendar year 2025. However, a Hybrid version of Seltos for India is likely to hit the markets at a later date.

