Next-Gen Kia Seltos Spied Again – Reveals Key Design Details

Seltos has been a prominent offering for Kia in India. The company has continually updated it with new features and equipment. Now, Kia is working on a next-gen Seltos with a new design language and silhouette which has been spied time and time again. Latest spy shots show the front fascia in greater detail. Let’s take a closer look.

Next-Gen Kia Seltos Spied Again

The compact SUV segment witnessed a badass entry with Kia Seltos late last decade. This featured a striking design and packed more features and creature comforts than many of its immediate rivals. This way, Seltos climbed higher up the ranks and has emerged as one of India’s leading SUVs.

With next-gen Kia Seltos, the company aims to up the game a couple of notches. Latest spy shots show a few key design details about this upcoming compact SUV. For starters, there has been a shift in design language. Current Seltos and the model it replaced don chiselled sheet metal profiling with striking design elements.

In comparison, upcoming Seltos is quite old-school in its approach. Kia is going for a textbook design definition of an SUV with boxy proportions. Design inspiration here seems to be Kia’s flagship ICE SUV, the Telluride. Bonnet is a lot flatter than it ever has been and even the front fascia is quite flat and boxy.

Latest spy shots give us a closer glance at this SUV’s fascia. Front grill does not extend to the outer edges. Headlights are Telluride-like but are slightly inset and there are vertical LED DRL elements at the edges. This DRL signature is a part of an overall approach that comprises LED elements in the headlight.

What to expect?

Grill consists of vertical elements for the first time, as opposed to a honeycomb design in current model. There have been multiple wheel designs spied with next-gen Kia Seltos test mules. The one seen with this particular test mule is not of geometric pattern and looks like the same one seen with current Seltos for USA.

At the rear, there is a new LED tail light signature that not only is full width but also extends downwards for an interesting pattern. On the inside, we can expect a bump in features and creature comforts. For starters, it might get the same 30-inch Trinity Panoramic Display comprising of 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch instrument screen and a 5-inch climate control screen.

We can expect front and rear ventilated seats, powered driver and passenger seats, improved touch and feel with the materials and more. Powering this vehicle will be the same trio of 1.5L engines (1.5L NA Petrol, 1.5L Turbo Petrol and 1.5L Turbo Diesel). There are speculations about a Hybrid powertrain with Seltos’ 1.5L NA Petrol engine as well. Launch might happen by 2025 end.